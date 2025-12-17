Saif Ali Khan says he's uncomfortable dancing at billionaires' weddings, recalls being humiliated by his aunt

From star-studded sangeets to extravagant destination ceremonies, film actors are often seen dancing to their hit numbers at billionaires’ weddings. A recent example was Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, among others, performing at Netra Mantena’s wedding in Udaipur. However, in a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif Ali Khan revealed that he is not comfortable dancing at weddings and recalled an incident in which his aunt humiliated him for doing so. Saif Ali Khan talks about actors dancing at weddings.(PTI file photo)

Saif Ali Khan recalls being humiliated by his aunt for dancing at wedding

Recalling an episode from his younger days, Saif said, “I was dancing at a wedding once in Bombay and my aunt, my father’s sister, who is quite a regal lady, came backstage and said, ‘Don’t tell me you are dancing at this wedding.’ So there is a bit of that. You can’t, you know. But if you see yourself as an entertainer, and if there is no family connection or an aunt to humiliate you for doing it, then it’s fine.”

Saif explained that the discomfort often stems from blurred boundaries between being a guest and being a performer. According to him, context matters greatly. While some stages and large-scale events feel celebratory and respectful, others can feel intrusive. He believes the platform should treat actors like stars and not place them uncomfortably close to guests.

Interestingly, Saif noted that his comfort level changes when such events take place abroad. He recalled performing at a wedding in Portugal, set in a beautiful villa with a proper stage. In contrast, he feels that performing at certain local weddings, particularly in more public settings, can be overwhelming. For him, it comes down to being discerning about how much of oneself an actor should give away.

The actor also spoke about how overexposure has changed audience perception. He said, “I feel now that people are going to events, being invited to film trials, and the next thing is a little alcove where everyone is standing and taking pictures, and you have just diminished yourself. People are not surprised to see film actors anymore. But I still think of someone like Ajay Devgn, who is slightly more private, and I am excited to see him in a film, excited to hear what he has to say, because a little distance has become a strong currency.”

While he acknowledged that performing at billionaires’ weddings for hefty fees has long been part of industry culture, and that even his children do it, Saif admitted that it no longer aligns with his personal comfort zone. He clarified that this is a subjective choice and that many actors are perfectly at ease with such appearances. For him, however, it is simply not something he feels comfortable doing.

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, who will be playing the antagonist. It marks Akshay and Saif’s on-screen reunion after over a decade and has already generated considerable buzz since its announcement. The film is expected to release in 2026.