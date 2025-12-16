Saif Ali Khan admits being jealous about Kareena Kapoor working with other actors in their dating days

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among the most loved couples in the industry. Neither of them shies away from expressing admiration for the other. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Saif recalled feeling jealous when Kareena worked with other actors on screen and candidly spoke about how their relationship grew stronger over time. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012.

Saif Ali Khan heaps praise on Kareena Kapoor

Saif had earlier mentioned that Kareena was the first working actor he dated and had also revealed advice he received from Rani Mukerji, who suggested that he pretend he was dating a hero. Reflecting on this, Saif spoke about how special Kareena is, explaining that beyond being a star, she also has a side that naturally embraces being a mother, a wife and a homemaker.

He added that being with Kareena is unlike being in a relationship with anyone else and revealed that, in his family, there are no expectations placed on women. “She is truly an incredible woman, and I am so lucky to be with her because she is one of the most patient and loving people I have met. She is absolutely wonderful. I can go on and on. I know it’s a bit mushy,” he said. “She makes a wonderful home for us. She’s a very creative person in front of the camera, but she’s equally creative with us.”

Recalling their early dating days, Saif admitted to feeling insecure and jealous at the thought of Kareena working with other actors. “In the beginning, I wasn’t very easy to deal with. Maybe I was a bit jealous and unsure of how to react to her working with other men. It was all new. These are emotions you need to process maturely, and you need a lot of trust and belief in each other. When things are new, and if you’re naturally insecure in a relationship, it can be tricky to navigate. Normally, I had gone out with girls who had nothing to do with movies as such. The one that struck me was that my rivals would be her allies, and I was like, ‘How do you work that’. But love triumphs that.”

Saif also said that he would always choose Kareena’s happiness above everything else, even if it meant celebrating the success of a rival.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s love story

Rumours about Kareena and Saif’s relationship began when they worked together on Tashan. However, the couple kept their romance under wraps until they publicly acknowledged it at an event in 2007. In 2008, Saif even tattooed Kareena’s name on his arm. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed two sons—Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021. While Saif is not on social media, Kareena often expresses her love for him online, sharing glimpses of their family moments with fans.