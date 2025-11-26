Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: When and where to stream Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya, Rohit's rom com

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Shashank Khaitan’s romantic comedy film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, was released in theatres on October 2. The film, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, is now getting a digital release. Know when and where to stream it online. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release: Sanya Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Rohit Saraf in a still from the film.

When and where to watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sony Music announced on Wednesday that Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will be streaming on Netflix starting November 27. Sharing the news along with a poster of the lead stars, they wrote, “Muhurat nikal gaya guys (The auspicious moment is set guys). Watch Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, out 27 November, on Netflix. #SSKTKOnNetflix.” Netflix India also made the announcement on its social media, with Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor, liking their post.

“Lessss go,” wrote one person who had liked the film, while others left heart and heart eye emojis. A person who liked the climax commented, “Here for the climax with Rohit and Prajakta! Hooted the loudest while watching in theatres.” Another person seemed to agree, “Yesssss!!!!! Can’t wait to watch again!!! Only for the CLIMAX SCENE WITH MOSTLY SANS.” One person who didn’t like the film wrote, “It had been a while where I wanted to leave the cinema hall before the interval but this movie made it happen. Kudos.”

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sanya and Rohit, the film also stars Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. It tells the story of two heartbroken people, Sunny (Varun) and Tulsi (Janhvi), who team up to crash the wedding of their former lovers, Ananya (Sanya) and Vikram (Rohit). The film received mixed reviews and collected ₹98.35 crore worldwide in its run.