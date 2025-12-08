Shriya Pilgaonkar on finding her own voice through fashion: When I dress up, I have to be happy and confident

Ever since childhood, Shriya Pilgaonkar has grown in an around the glamour world with her parents being the successful actor-couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar. However, very early on, Shriya Pilgaonkar decoded how to make her own identity not just as an actor, but also through her fashion. Shriya Pilgaonkar (Outfit: Liz Paul | Jewellery: Orra Fine Jewellery) (Photo: Priyankk Nandwana) “I've always dressed up for myself more than anything else. Trends don't excite me as much as dressing up for myself does. When I step out, I ask myself, what character do I want to be. Luckily, I get to do that for a living as well. When I dress up, I have to be happy and confident,” she says.

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Outfit: Supria Munjal | Jewellery: Khanna Jewellers) (Photo: Priyankk Nandwana)

Reflecting on her journey in fashion, Shriya states, “I'm at a place right now where I am having fun trying different things, and also developing my own style. You need to develop your own aesthetic and your own sense and that is something that I've learned from my mother.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Outfit: Vidhi Singhania | Jewellery: Khanna Jewellers) (Photo: Priyankk Nandwana)

And that is not all that she has taken from her mother's style. “My Aai has the most beautiful collection of sarees and not just my mother, but I've grown up seeing these beautiful saris worn by all the women in my family, which they've collected over the years. So, I have to look nowhere but in their closet for inspiration when I want to dress up. I personally love wearing Banarasi sarees. It's something that is very classic, that will never go out of style,” she says.

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Outfit: Virgio | Jewellery: Khanna Jewellers) (Photo: Priyankk Nandwana)

Confessing her love for sarees, Shriya shares, “I feel the prettiest, the most elegant and even the sexiest in Indian wear, especially sarees. There is so much history, sensuality, comfort and grace in wearing a sari that everybody looks beautiful in it. And you can also add a fusion element to it, which can make it edgy as well.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Outfit: Fablestreet | Jewellery: Orra Fine Jewellery) (Photo: Priyankk Nandwana)

She adds, “I thoroughly enjoy making traditional outfits edgy and making them contemporary, but without compromising on the traditional authenticity. Indian fashion has taken such a global stage, and it's nice to see how versatile it can also be. I enjoy breaking the pattern in those terms.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar (Outfit: Ahankar | Jewellery: Khanna Jewellers) (Photo: Priyankk Nandwana)