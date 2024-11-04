Shriya Pilgaonkar on sharing screen with parents Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar in Navra Maja Navsacha 2

A few days ago, Navra Maja Navsacha 2 emerged as one of the most successful Marathi films of all time as it recorded 158% return at the box office at the end of its theatrical run. The film directed and produced by Sachin Pilgaonkar, also saw him star in it alongside actor-wife Supriya Pilgaonkar. But what made it more special was the special appearance by their daughter, actor Shriya Pilgaonkar in the Ganpati song Dum Dum Dum Dum Dumroo Vaje, and the youngster is quite happy about that. Shriya Pilgaonkar on sharing screen with parents Sachin and Supriya

“This film is so iconic that I had to be a part of it in some way and Ganpati Bappa is so close to my heart that I had to be part of this song. It was incredible to actually watch it with the audience because their reaction was so heartwarming as it was a surprise appearance. And now, the film has become a super hit at the box office, so it adds to the happiness,” Shriya says, adding, “My mother and I danced together in the song, but I didn’t get to dance with my father. Although, we did share the screen. But I think these are beautiful memories that will always be so important to me.”

Talking about her parents, Shriya is filled with pride. She says, “I'm very proud of my last name. My parents really inspire me as artistes, and I'm not just saying this because they're my parents. It's my father’s 64th year in the film industry and he is still so active, and my mother also has been working so much and they're so inspiring. Seeing their energy, their passion and dedication towards the craft, it was a privilege to share screen space with them. It was so amazing at this stage of my life to see the work ethic, the determination and the love and energy with which my parents work.”

Shriya insists how happy she felt seeing her mother be the ‘cool mom’ on screen in Ishq Vishk Rebound this year. Ask her if she’s the same in real life too and she says, “I will say she is cool and she has the parent energy both. She's a friend often and she becomes strict when she has to. But now, I think there's a role reversal. I feel like I'm her parent and I'm strict with her when she's not taking care of herself. I think that happens after an age. But both my parents are awesome.”

The actor adds that with people also enjoying them come together, just validated the choice, and it gave her the hunger to do more. “Seeing myself on the big screen and seeing that response made me realize that I want to be focused more on doing work where I get to be on the big screen. A lot of my work has been in the OTT space, so the big screen is something now that I want to also focus on, and do more theatricals as well,” she ends.