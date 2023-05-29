Supriya Pilgaonkar on return of Tu Tu Main Main: It will be very challenging to step into Reema Lagoo’s shoes

Some TV shows never fade out from audience’s memories, and perhaps that’s why, when actor-filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar recently confirmed that he is reviving the iconic show, Tu Tu Main Main, it made many nostalgic. Supriya Pilgaonkar talks about the return of Tu Tu Main Main

Popular in the ‘90s, it featured actor Reema lagoo — who died in May 2017 — and Sachin’s wife, actor Supriya Pilgaonkar, as in mum-in-law and daughter-in-law. But, in the new show, Sachin revealed that Supriya will play the mother-in-law. Prod him further for details, and the actor-director tells us, “It’s very early to talk about the show, as it’s in a very nascent stage at present. I will surely talk when it takes some shape.”

However, when contacted Surpriya, she got all nostalgic, and super excited about the show making a comeback.

“It will be very interesting to see who will get cast as my daughter-in-law now, and what kind of chemistry she would have with me. Because Reema ji and I had that chemistry,” quips Surpiya, adding, “There are so many wonderful actors now, so the choice will be tough. I just hope the makers cast someone who is spontaneous because our show is like Tom and Jerry, so it’ll be fun to have someone who has that vibe.”

That being said, the 55-year-old admits that stepping into Reema’s shoes, as the mother-in-law this time, won’t be easy, and that comparisons are inevitable.

“I will terribly miss Reema ji. Though I did something like that (in TV show Sasural Genda Phool), still playing this role that she did, would be very challenging. More so because if the show is titled Tu Tu Main Main 2 or something like that, people would definitely compare it with the original,” explains Surpriya.

Recalling her onscreen camaraderie with the late actor, Surpiya recalls, “Her accent was just amazing. I have been the reactor to all her actions. The show is all about action and reaction. And this time, it will be an extension. But since this time I am going to be on the other side of the table -- playing the mum-in-law -- I will have to show the same cultures, and carry everything forward with her (Reema) in my heart.”

While saas-bahu sagas have always existed on Indian television, Tu Tu Main Main showed a very different take on this relationship and its dynamics. Talking about what made it strike a chord with the audiences back then, Surpriya notes, “You get to see saas-bahu relationships in other serials, too, but our show showed things in a very lighter manner. Tu Tu Main Main was all comedy, no drama and that’s why it worked. And I hope, the sequel is equally entertaining but in a very different way and not what people have been watching these days.”