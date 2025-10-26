'Satish Shah got a kidney transplant to extend life, care for wife Madhu who has Alzheimer’s', reveals Sachin Pilgaonkar

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar has opened up about his late friend Satish Shah and his personal life. Speaking with News18, Sachin revealed that Satish underwent a kidney transplant "as he wanted to extend his life" so that he could take care of his Madhu Shah, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s. Sachin shared that he got a text message from Satish just hours before his death. Sachin Pilgaonkar spoke at length about his friend Satish Shah.

Sachin Pilgaonkar shares why Satish Shah underwent a kidney transplant

Sachin also said that Satish was on dialysis. "Unfortunately, even Madhu isn’t well. She has Alzheimer’s. This year, Satish got his kidney transplanted. He wanted to extend his wife so that he could take care of Madhu. He was on dialysis. Earlier, he underwent a bypass surgery, which was successful," he said.

Sachin shared that his wife, Supriya Pilgaonkar, met Satish at his home three days before his death. He said that he and Satish would keep exchanging texts. "In fact, I received a message from him at 12:56 pm today, which means that he was absolutely fine even at that time. That I’m in shock is an understatement. Industry ka loss toh hua hi aur woh baat alag hai (It's not only industry's loss), it’s a very, very big personal loss to me," he also said.

About Satish's death and career

Satish Shah, whose very presence in films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Main Hoon Na and sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai elicited smiles and many a laugh, died on Saturday at 74. He died at his residence in Bandra East in the afternoon. Ramesh Kadatala, his trusted aide and personal assistant for over 30 years, told news agency PTI.

He was a prominent figure in Indian cinema and television. His career spanned several decades, during which he earned acclaim for his comedic timing in movies such as Maalamaal, Hero Hiralal and Kal Ho Naa Ho.