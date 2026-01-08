Bhooth Bangla release date: Akshay Kumar horror comedy to arrive in May, Reddit asks if it's the Dhurandhar 2 effect

Taking to Instagram late on Wednesday night, Balaji Motion Pictures shared a poster of Akshay from Bhooth Bangla and wrote, “Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas #BhoothBangla.” The poster also carried the release date.

Actor Akshay Kumar ’s much-anticipated return to the horror comedy genre is happening this year with Priyadarshan ’s Bhooth Bangla. On Thursday, the film’s makers finally confirmed its release date, announcing that it will arrive in theatres in May 2026. Interestingly, reports had said the film was slated to release in April, meaning it has been pushed back by a few weeks now.

Dhurandhar 2 effect? While the makers had not made any official announcement about Bhooth Bangla’s release earlier, it was reported to be targeting an April release as late as last month. While there is no official reason for the May release, many on the internet are speculating if it is to avoid having to deal with the spillover that Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is likely to leave after its release in March.

The first Dhurandhar released on December 5, and was still minting money at the box office by the end of its fourth week, netting over ₹10 crore a day at the domestic box office. The sequel is expected to perform as well, if not better, and filmmakers are wary of releasing their films in the weeks after Dhurandhar 2 as a result. Reacting to Bhooth Bangla’s release date, one comment on Reddit read, “Sensible decision cos Dhurandhar 2 will be a wave & all will want to watch the Aditya Dhar film first for weeks.” Another echoed that and wished the film well, writing, “Finally, the OG duo doing the horror comedy. And it's a good decision. Considering the current wave, D2 ka craze to lamba chalega.”

About Bhooth Bangla Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks the filmmaker's reunion with Akshay Kumar on the big screen after 15 years. The film's shooting wrapped in May last year, with the actor confirming the same with a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It has been shot in Rajasthan, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.