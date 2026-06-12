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Jailer 2 update | Hrithik Roshan reunites with Rajnikanth after 40 years, replaces Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo

Hrithik Roshan has come on board to do a cameo in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 after Shah Rukh Khan couldn't continue owing to other work commitments.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 01:32 pm IST
By Yashika Mathur
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Actor Hrithik Roshan has come on board to do a cameo in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2.

Hrithik Roshan and Rajinikanth will be working together after 1986 film Bhagwan Dada.

Hrithik has reportedly taken on the role, which earlier Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to do but had to step out due to commitment towards his film King. This cameo marks Hrithik's return on screen with Rajinikanth after almost 40 years.

They last came together in 1986 Bhagwan Dada in which Hrithik was child artist.

A source tells us, “Hrithik is definitely doing a strong cameo in Jailer 2. He plays the role of Rajini sir’s friend who comes into the storyline to help in time of crises. Hrithik will be shooting his part this month.”

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan signs with agency behind Oscar-winning films; Hollywood project on the horizon?

Jailer 2, which marks actor Vidya Balan's Tamil debut, also stars SJ Suriya, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal amongst others.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Jailer 2 update | Hrithik Roshan reunites with Rajnikanth after 40 years, replaces Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Jailer 2 update | Hrithik Roshan reunites with Rajnikanth after 40 years, replaces Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo
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