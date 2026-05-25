Exclusive! I’m desperately looking for work, gave an odd audition: Anita Kanwal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Veteran actor Anita Kanwal known for films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) and television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Genda Phool, says she is looking for acting opportunities in films and on OTT. The 70-year-old who started her career in the 80s says despite her body of work on TV, she is not comfortable with the medium anyone. Anita says, “I’m desperately looking for work. For a workaholic like me, life is nothing without work. I have been giving auditions, it does not matter to me whether it is a play on the street or a film, I put in the same effort. I live alone and cant do self tests, if they call me to the office for an audition, I go.”She adds that she enjoyed her stint on OTT shows, “I did Raisinghani vs Raisinghani (2024) for OTT, and enjoyed playing a character with different shades. Not doing TV is a conscious decision unless it’s something meaningful. Recently I attended an odd audition, they told me it’s a negative character. I said one line with a slight smirk. The director came up to me and questioned, how could I smile while playing a negative role.” She says she returned home and decided she cannot do television in the present conditions, especially with shifts longer than 10 hours and no day offs.She recalls, “During Banegi Apni Baat I had a scene with Irrfan (late Irrfan Khan) where we fought while playing antakshri and now smirking while playing a negative role is a problem with directors. I hope the way TV functions changes for the better. ”

Anita Kanwal

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

yeh rishta kya kehlata hai See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON