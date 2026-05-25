Padma awards 2026: Exclusive! Hema Malini to receive Dharmendra's post humous award, says family is happy…

Actor Hema Malini is in Delhi to receive the post humous Padma Vibhushan (India's second-highest civilian honour for his vast, decades-long contribution to Indian cinema )conferred on late actor and husband Dharmendra. President Droupadi Murmu will formally present the first set of honours today. Hema Malini and Dharmendra

The award was conferred to him, as announced in January this year, after the actor passed away in November 2025.

Speaking to us from Delhi, Malini says, “It's an emotional moment for me. Ahana is with me, Esha wanted to come but could not make it here. The entire family is happy. Sunny, Bobby, everyone is aware of this and its a big moment for all of us.”

Just weeks before his 90th birthday, the He-Man of the Hindi film industry left for his heavenly abode at the age of 89. The news of his passing left a void in many hearts. Paying tribute to the actor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted: “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti.”