EXCLUSIVE| Is Squid Game copied from Luck, or was Luck inspired by a French film?

Filmmaker Soham Shah recently made headlines when he filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the hit series Squid Game, alleging plagiarism. Shah alleged that the hit show copied elements from his 2009 Hindi film Luck. However, it appears that Luck itself might have drawn inspiration from another film. A still from 13 Tzameti, a poster of Luck.

Also read: Squid Game controversies stack up with new lawsuit; Indian filmmaker accuses Netflix of plagiarism

A source tells us, "When Soham was making the movie, he mentioned to the team that he had referenced the French film 13 Tzameti (2005). It's not like this kind of story hadn't been made before. Many scenes in Luck also drew 'inspiration' from other films. In fact, when the movie was released, there were rumours about it being a copy of the 2007 action movie The Condemned, which Shah had denied at the time. I'm not sure what Soham expects to gain from suing Netflix.

Moreover, our source pointed to another movie with a comparable theme to Luck. “The 1987 film The Running Man, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, was about a futuristic game show where contestants are hunted by killers.”

When we reached out to Shah, he said, “As the matter is sub-judice, it won't be right to comment on anything.”