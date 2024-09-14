Netflix responds to plagiarism allegation on Squid Game by Luck director Soham Shah, here's what it says

ln a surprising turn of events, filmmaker Soham Shah has taken the step of suing streaming platform Netflix- for allegedly ripping off his 2009 film Luck, and making it into Squid Game. And Netflix has denied the allegation to us. A still from Squid Game (L), Luck (R)

“This claim has no merit. Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong Hyuk and we intend to defend this matter vigorously,” says the Netflix spokesperson.

According to documents accessed by TMZ, the director is claiming that his film, starring Sanjay Dutt, Imran Khan, Shruti Hassan, and many more names, revolved around a group of people who play deadly games to win a jackpot, trying their luck. As each player dies, the prize money keeps increasing. Squid Game, too was a runaway hit show, about people who are desperate for money, and agree to participate in a reality show for the ultra rich. They play games which results in their death if they lose. And the prize money keeps increasing here as well.

Shah claims he wrote his story in or around the year 2006, and in July 2009 the film was released worldwide in theatres across India, the United Kingdom, the United States and the UAE. He added that Hwang Dong-hyuk, who is also being sued, claimed that he wrote his story in 2009, which is the same year as Luck’s release.

