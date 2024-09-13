Imran Khan set to make his comeback: Will Aamir Khan prove to be the actor's lucky charm once again?

News of Imran Khan making an acting comeback had been doing the rounds of the internet for a while now. Though the actor has as many as 14 films under his belt, including his era-defining debut project, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, the 2008 release is easily the film he is remembered by the most. Even after all these years, he is still Rats, short for Jai Singh Rathore and people, for a while now, have not been able to get enough of the idea of getting to witness his boyish charms on screen once again. Imran Khan's comeback film will be backed by Aamir Khan, just like his debut, Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na (2008)

While for a sustained period of time Imran was very clear about being done with acting and the arc lights, happily receding into a life of anonymity, there's something that clearly kept calling him back. Well the calling seems to have finally clicked. Imran is set to officially return to Bollywood. As if this nugget of information wasn't enough, it has also come to light that the actor will be marking his comeback in collaboration with none other than his uncle Aamir Khan.

What's the lucky charm in this you ask? Let's take a little trip back to 2008. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na was among the year's biggest, most-talked about hits, catapulting Imran and Genelia to overnight stardom. But who do you think was running point behind-the-scenes on the production front? Aamir of course! Aamir was one of the three names who produced that film, carefully crafting it to reflect a story and sentiments that have very evidently endured the test of decades.

Imran's comeback film, a romantic comedy, will be backed by Aamir Khan's production house and will be helmed by director Danish Aslam who has incidentally worked with the JTYJN alum on their 2010 film Break Ke Baad which also starred a very new Deepika Padukone.

Kickstarting his second innings in Bollywood from rather familiar grounds, Imran seems to be set for a sure shot success.