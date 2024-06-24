Exclusive: It's Jacqueliene Fernandez vs Neil Nitin Mukesh in a musical setting

After having done OTT films like Drive (2019) and Mrs Serial Killer (2020), actor Jacqueliene Fernandez will be making her web series debut with a show titled G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time). The show will also feature actor Neil Nitin Mukesh alongside her, who will also be making his OTT series debut with it, and now we have learnt some exclusive details about their characters and the background of the show. G.O.A.T will have a musical setting and will feature a rivalry between Jacqueliene and Neil. It's going to be Jacqueliene Fernandez vs Neil Nitin Mukesh in G.O.A.T.

A source close to the development reveals, "Jacqueline plays a dance mentor in the show while Neil plays a music mentor to kids, and the two are shown always at loggerheads. The show will revolve around their rivalry. It is a musical and will feature an ensemble cast, including actors Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar.”

This marks the first time that Neil plays a character with a musical background, resonating with his real life. His father Nitin Mukesh and late grandfather Mukesh are renowned playback singers in the Hindi film industry. The source shares, “While Jacqueliene is an amazing dancer, Neil comes from a musical legacy. He knows how to play the piano and this is the first time he is getting the chance to honour his musical heritage on screen. This has been the character closest to reality for Neil and he is loving to bring out the musical side of him out for the show.”

The source informs that the shoot of the show is currently underway in Mumbai. “The team is exploring the city in a unique way and the audience will get to see the city in a new light through the show,” the source ends.