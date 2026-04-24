Exclusive | Johnny Lever starts shooting for Farhad Samji’s next, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan come onboard for cameo

Legendary actor-comedian Johnny Lever is all set to lead filmmaker Farhad Samji’s next film and will play himself in the movie. Interestingly, as a mark of respect and tribute to the iconic artist, stars such as Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan have decided to do a cameo for free and given one day’s time for their respective parts.

Johnny Lever will lead a fiction comedy story directed by Farhad Samji.

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The film is going to be a fiction which will see Johnny with a new brand of comedy, something he hasn’t done in a long time. While Johnny is currently shooting in Ooty for other projects, the shoot of Farhad Samji project has started in Mumbai.

Also Read | Step inside Johnny Lever's simple Mumbai duplex he bought in 1990: ‘20 times badh gaya price'

Johnny is currently dabbling between this film, Welcome To The Jungle and Golmaal 5. While the actor was unreachable, we spoke to his daughter and a comedian Jamie Lever.

Jamie told us, “I speak to him when he comes back from work everyday and he is very much excited about this project. He says that he is doing something very unlike himself and has to unlearn everything he knows so far to deliver this role. It is definitely something new, a very different branch of comedy than what he is known for so far.”

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{{^usCountry}} The makers are also reportedly planning to rope in more stars for a solid ensemble for the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers are also reportedly planning to rope in more stars for a solid ensemble for the film. {{/usCountry}}

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