Exclusive:Kailesh Kher to release next album after 6 years; says ‘Couldn’t disappoint my fans by releasing subpar songs'

When Kailash Kher first entered showbiz, he was told that his voice “wasn’t suitable” to be picked for mainstream heroes and that his future in music might not be promising. However, with the release of the song Allah ke Bande (Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II, 2003), followed by the 2006 hit album Kailasa, Kher quickly became one of the most sought-after singers. Kailash Kher will be releasing his sixth album Oh Dil Jaani.

“While others were releasing songs with lyrics like Bheege Hoonth Tere, I aimed to redefine romance in a way that hadn’t been heard before. I strived to express emotions differently, and it resonated with the audience. My lyrics struck the right chord with the audience and the spiritual touch in the songs carved a place in people’s heart, thereby devising a new genre, which came to be known as Kailasa,” he shares with us.

And now, he is coming back with a new album, which he says will revive the charm of songs like Teri Deewani and Saiyyan. Exclusively sharing the news with us, Kher says, “Oh Dil Jaani will be my sixth album and is coming after six years. I was planning to release an album in 2019, but got busy with the tour and then Covid-19 brought the world to standstill, hence the delay. Moreover, I could not disappoint my fans by releasing weak and half-baked…subpar songs and hence I worked in peace to create eight tracks that will connect with people on a different level.”

The first one titled Dil Jaani will be released on 21st December and the rest will come out with a gap of 15-30 days. “I want people to give enough time listening to every song, let it sink in and share their response. Every song in my album is a masterpiece in itself with a proper music video,” he tells us.

What makes his music a hit among the people who weren’t even born when the album was released? Kher says, “I write about the simplest things in the most unique ways. I feel baat chaahhe be-saleeke ho magar, baat kehne ka saleeka hona chaiye. I am a common singer with an uncommon sense of expressing things. For example, to praise someone, I used the phrase ‘teri aarti utaaru’. My style of writing has been very royal and that’s what has helped me create a fanbase. In this album also, I have tried to find new expressions and words that people would find appealing.”

But that’s not all. He says, the genre he has devised does not fit into any existing category and its uniqueness makes him stand out. “Even my romantic songs have a spiritual touch. I feel romance is superficial if it lacks spiritual connection. People find it (the spiritual touch) meditative. And it’s weird but interesting that jo gaane mere clubs me bajte hain, wo sant bhi gaa rhe hain,” he says as he hums his song Teri Sakhi Mangal Gaao Ri.

But the success he has earned over the years hasn’t been taken well by the people around him. “In the starting of my career, people would question me about the genre I sing, mock when I told them ‘Jo aap gaate hain, wo toh main nahi gaata aur jis bracket me aap band hain, main wo bhi nahi gaata,’ they would mock me. Now and then, my team sends me interviews where someone is speaking against me. But all I do is smile and ignore it. People don’t say it to your face but they have problems,” he tells us.

However, the ones who had criticised him are his friends now and there are people across the world who love what he does. “I get overwhelmed to see the response to my songs. When I perform them during concerts and see people welling up... getting emotional...it makes my heart smile. That’s the validation I look for,” he ends