Exclusive | Kritika Kamra reveals why she and Gaurav Kapur had a home wedding: No one was performing for anyone

Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur exchanged vows in an intimate wedding surrounded by friends and family at their Mumbai home on March 11. Ditching the big fat destination wedding preferred by several public figures, Kritika reveals that for her and her husband, the wedding was never about being “on the calender” Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra got married on March 11.

Kritika tells us, “Honestly, wedding was not the big deal, the marriage was, That was the big part and when we arrived at that, then how we do it was not really a big thing. We were very sure from the beginning that we don’t want a 3-4 day destination wedding. We did not want to be on a calendar. We did not want to do like rituals morning and evening.”

It’s an age old notion that the bride and groom never get to enjoy their own wedding due to the hectic schedule but Kritika and Gaurav broke that mold.

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“I beg to differ. I had a blast because we were not hosting, we were not running. There was no one telling us to rush because the sun is going down, or this entry has to happen. Itne baje the performance has to happen. None of us were performing for anyone. Everything was just happening with the flow. We were truly just carried by our friends and family through the whole thing...we also wanted to be inclusive of the old people in our family, all the children were welcome," says Kritika.