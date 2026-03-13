'Kritika Kamra is plane, I try to be tailwind pushing her forward’, says husband Gaurav Kapur; talks about commitment

Gaurav Kapur, who tied the knot with actor Kritika Kamra on March 11, has shared how they complement each other and what commitment means to him. Speaking with Manifest India, Gaurav Kapur called Kritika "the plane" and himself "the tailwind pushing her forward.” Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra's wedding reception took place in Mumbai on March 12, 2026. (PTI)

Gaurav Kapur talks about Kritika Kamra, how they are different Gaurav recalled the first time they spoke with each other and how they have different personalities. He said, “I remember the first time we spoke very clearly. We talked for an hour, and it was just easy. What surprised me was her calmness. I’m very reactive, very instant, and she has a long view on life. We complement each other that way. Commitment now means having her back always, making sure she can be the best version of herself. She’s the plane — I just try to be the tailwind pushing her forward.”

Kritika opens up about her wedding and reception outfits Kritika talked about her wedding outfits and what guided hr choice for them. “I wasn’t trying to make a statement. I just wanted to feel like myself. The sari was always going to happen. It’s from my mother’s brand, it’s Chanderi, it’s home. The Dior was personal in another way. I studied Galliano in college, so wearing a vintage piece felt full circle. Both outfits had a story, and that mattered more than anything else,” she shared.

About Kritika and Gaurav's wedding, party On Wednesday, Kritika and Gaurav got married at their Bandra home. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. On Thursday, the couple shared pictures from their special day on their Instagram. "This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji) 11.03.2026," they wrote in a joint post.

On her wedding day, Kritika wore a red coloured chanderi saree. For her wedding reception on Thursday evening, she wore an archival dove-grey Galliano-era Dior gown.

The wedding reception saw the presence of many celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Nakuul Mehta, Jankee, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh.