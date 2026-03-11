Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur smile, hold hands as they make their first public appearance as a married couple. Watch
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur chose to keep their wedding ceremony private at their Bandra residence. A small pooja was also performed.
Actors Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have made their first appearance as a married couple. Several videos and pictures of the duo stepping out for the media and fans on Wednesday evening emerged on social media platforms.
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's first appearance as a married couple
In a clip, Kritika and Gaurav Kapur were seen stepping out of a building holding hands and smiling. They posed for the paparazzi. As the camerapersons gave their directions to pose, Gaurav said, "Do logo ka life match ho sakta hai, but look kabhi nahi match hota, hain (Two people's life can match, but not their looks ever, right )?" They also thanked the paparazzi.
Internet reacts to their ‘simple, classy wedding’
Kritika was seen in a red saree and a matching blouse. Gaurav opted for a cream blazer under a white shirt and matching pants. Reacting to their video, a fan said, "They look perfect together. Congratulations." A comment read, "Beautiful couple." A person wrote, "They are the examples that marriage isn't about showing off. Simple yet classy wedding. Only love matters." An Instagram user said, "Wow. Amazing, they look so much in love."
About Kritika and Gaurav's wedding, guests
Kritika and Gaurav chose to keep their wedding ceremony private at their Bandra residence. A small pooja was also performed. The intimate celebrations were made special by the presence of close friends and family. Many guests also included personalities from the cricket and Bollywood fraternities.
Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Farhan Akhtar, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Ashish Nehra, and Virender Sehwag attended the wedding. Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Ajit Agarkar, Fatema, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and Pooja Gor also attended the wedding ceremony.
More about Kritika and Gaurav's relationship
Kritika and Gaurav have kept their personal lives away from the limelight. They recently shared pictures of themselves on vacations, on breakfast dates, and more. In December 2025, Kritika offered a glimpse into their breakfast date, showing them adorably posing for the camera.
Kritika and Gaurav's careers
Kritika is renowned for her roles in television shows such as Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters. She has also made her mark in films and OTT projects, including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan.
Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions.
