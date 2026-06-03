Exclusive! Legal expert Hitesh Jain on Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 row: FWICE had no business taking sides

Hitesh Jain, legal expert and managing partner at Parinam Law, speaking to us about Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 row says, “The directives issued by FWICE were meaningless and unenforceable. In the past, FWICE has not been able to enforce such directives and courts have criticised them as well. In any event, these directives were always meant to be taken with a pinch of salt. The film industry is not going through a glorious time and people are struggling for work. When you issue such directives, it is not in the interest of the workforce, which FWICE claims to represent. When you halt a project, you go against employment opportunities for the many people engaged on it. FWICE had no business taking any stand in a matter involving two parties.” He adds, “If Excel Entertainment felt it had a strong case, nothing prevented it from approaching the court. In a contractual dispute, there is no question of morality. The fact that Excel did not approach the court and instead used backdoor methods exposes its vulnerability.”

Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh

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Hitesh Jain

Meanwhile on Wednesday, in a press conference the FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed that the organisation had received a legal notice from Ranveer Singh seeking the withdrawal of the directive. “The notice reached us yesterday and requested that the non-cooperation order be revoked,” said Ashoke Pandit.

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{{^usCountry}} Extending an olive branch to the actor, Ashoke stated FWICE was keen to resolve the matter through dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Extending an olive branch to the actor, Ashoke stated FWICE was keen to resolve the matter through dialogue. {{/usCountry}}

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