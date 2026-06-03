You talk nonsense, that’s why banned you: Ashoke Pandit on Kangana Ranaut’s comments on Ranveer Singh Don 3 controversy

The controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh and Don 3 continues to spark reactions across the film industry. A day after actor-politician Kangana Ranaut appeared to support Ranveer amid the ongoing FWICE dispute, filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit has now responded to her remarks. Kangana Ranaut and Ashoke Pandit (Photos: ANI)

Ashoke Pandit reacts to Kangana’s statement Speaking to HT City, Pandit said that many people from the industry were commenting on the matter without fully understanding the issue. According to him, the federation’s stand has been widely misunderstood, with several people reacting to headlines rather than the facts of the case.

“A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. We are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting. Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. You don’t even know the issue. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened,” Pandit tells us.

He further reiterated that FWICE’s concern is not directed at Ranveer Singh personally, but stems from the larger issue of professional commitments and the impact such disputes can have on producers, workers and technicians associated with a project. Pandit maintained that before reacting to the matter, people should first understand the circumstances that led to the federation’s action.

What did Kangana say about Ranveer being banned? Pandit’s remarks come in response to comments made by Kangana during the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, on Tuesday. When asked about the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer, the actor drew parallels with her own experiences in the industry and suggested that opposition often comes with success.

“You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! (smiles) Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain… zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can’t have a smooth walk always. Toh mere saath toh itna hua hain toh look, today I am doing well. Meri bhi achchi gaadi chal hi rahi hain. Toh okay kuch nahi farak padta, everything is going to be fine eventually,” she had said.