Exclusive | Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man headed for the big screen after OTT? Here's what we know

This one's sure to excite The Family Man fans. HT City has learnt that, if all goes according to plan, the hit web series could soon make the jump to the big screen.
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The idea is currently being explored by the team, although a source tells us it isn't inspired by Mirzapur, which recently expanded beyond the OTT space.
"The plans for The Family Man to be made into a film have been in existence for some time now. There is a thought in place, and the team is actively toying with the concept now," the source tells us.
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Before the film takes shape, however, the focus will remain on season four of the series. "The basic storyboard has been made for the fourth season. If all goes well, then the shoot will begin in early 2027," the source adds.
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Before the film takes shape, however, the focus will remain on season four of the series. "The basic storyboard has been made for the fourth season. If all goes well, then the shoot will begin in early 2027," the source adds.
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Created by Raj & DK, The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar, has emerged as one of India's most popular streaming franchises, with several of its characters enjoying a strong fan following.
We reached out to Raj Nidimoru for a response but did not receive one until the time of going to press.
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.