Exclusive! Nikita Dutta: When it comes to mangoes, I never worry about the sugar rush

For actor Nikita Dutta, known for films such as Kabir Singh (2019) and Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins (2025), summer and mangoes are inseparable. Joining HT City for a special summer shoot, the self-confessed mango lover opens up about her favourite varieties why the fruit is a non-negotiable part of her daily routine. Nikita Dutta Pic: Satish Bate Location: Bayleaf cafe, Mumbai

One unusual food combination she swears by is “puri with mango”. “The first time I was introduced to puri with mango at a Gujarati friend’s house, I was surprised by the combination, but now I love it,” she says.

Elaborating on her love for the fruit, Nikita shares, “Mango is by default my summer essential. Every morning, I start my day with six soaked almonds and one whole mango. So unlike a lot of people who like eating mangoes for dessert, my day starts with a whole giant Alphonso mango. There’s also Kesar and Langda, but it’s the core taste that I love, making it my favourite fruit.” She recalls, “When we were kids, we had two mangoes divided among the three of us. Almost every day, I would fight with my sister, thinking she had more than me.”

On days she wants to indulge, actor says “vanilla ice cream with mango” is her go-to treat, though she sometimes swaps the ice cream for yoghurt to make it healthier.

Ask which co-star would easily win a mango-eating competition and she quips, “Abhishek Bachchan for sure. He would survive any eating competition.”

Talking about her summer essentials, she says, “With the kind of heat we are facing this summer, I carry my portable handheld fan to the set every day. Apart from that, it’s more about wearing cotton clothes, linen and lighter colours. I carry a change of clothes, a mini shower kit, and I try avoiding cold water because it can actually cause more damage to your body.”