Step inside Nikita Dutta’s contemporary and cosy Mumbai home
Here’s a sneak peek into Indian actress Nikita Dutta’s contemporary yet cosy home that balances luxury and warmth.
From Kabir Singh to Khakee, Dybbuk to Big Bull, Nikita Dutta showed her incredible acting talent through versatile roles across genres. Mashable India recently gate-crashed the actress’s beautifully designed Mumbai home, which is cosy, aesthetic, and full of memories. From her special KBC chair to a 25-year-old dining table, Nikita’s home speaks volumes about her personality — blending warmth, elegance, and a love for things that tell a story.
Also read | Step inside Tulsi Kumar’s beautifully designed Delhi home, where glam meets comfort
Inside Nikita Dutta’s Mumbai home
The 34-year-old actor's home begins with a beautiful KBC chair and a dart board on the wall, followed by well-lit contemporary designed living and dining space. Her palette is mostly the blend of white, blue, and earthy browns, with wall arts and light fixtures adding a pop of colour to the space. From a Phantom music speaker to vintage dining table, family photographs to green planters, each element in the living space makes it more warmth and inviting.
Into Nikita’s bedroom and kitchen
The pastels, white, and minimalist decor is what defines Nikita’s bedroom. From wall paintings by her dad to lucky symbols, accent chairs and tucked in small wardrobes, Nikita’s bedroom is that perfect space that makes her feel at home. The other side of her home features a well-maintained tiny kitchen with a good collection of glassware and tea bags.
Walk-in wardrobe tour
Nikita gave a tour of her tiny green room space she created in her walk-in wardrobe area, followed by a photoshoot gallery that features an aesthetic mirror on the wall. The combination of pink and white, makes the space look so dreamy. She also gave a glimpse of her shoe wardrobe that showcases her fantasy for footwear. Nikita also took viewers to her conveniently created gym space that boasts treadmills and some handy gym equipment to make workout easier for her. She has also created space to display her book collection and small temple with Lord Ganesha idol.
Who is Nikita Dutta?
Nikita Dutta is an Indian actress and former Miss Indian finalist, known for her roles in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Kabir Singh. Apart from movies, she has also done several web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022) as Tanu and the MX Player series Aafat (2019) as Titli. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama Lekar Hum Deewana Dil (2014) and her television debut with Dream Girl (2015). Her notable projects include Kabir Singh, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins and The Waking of a Nation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More