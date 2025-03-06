Sonakshi Sinha has been using tea bags on her eyes and so should you! Here's why

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have never really shied away from some good old PDA. Their version of showing each other affection publicly however, comes in the form of pulling each other's legs and putting up cute Instagram stories. Sonakshi Sinha has been putting tea bags on her eyes: Here's why you should too(Photos: Instagram/aslisona)

In the latest chapter of their internet banter, Zaheer put up a very candid closeup shot of Sonakshi laying in bed, warm under the blankets, her hair up in a messy bun and two soaked tea bags on her eyes.

Zaheer's tongue-in-cheek caption read, "No wonder my Chai was tasting kinda strange today 🤔😂". Sonakshi was prompt to share the picture to her stories with the caption, "You see what else I put in your chai other than these tea bags now 😡😡😡😡😡". Well their cute banter aside, putting tea bags on your eyes actually is a beauty routine step followed by many and not without reason. So should you be following suit?

A Healthline report affirms, "Using tea bags on your eyes is a popular home remedy for reducing dark circles, puffiness, and redness or other color changes. The caffeine in tea helps constrict blood vessels, lowering inflammation". In fact, a Medical News Today report further adds that using tea bags on eyes can go a long way in helping one recover from certain eye ailments. And let's be honest, besides these benefits, the whole thing seems uber-relaxing as well! — just laying in bed, letting your eyes rest.

Now, agreed you won't be drinking tea from the bags you use on your eyes, but there's still a proper way to go about the whole thing. As per the Healthline report, steep two tea bags the way you generally would. Now squeeze out excess liquid and let the temperature come down to just being warm. Conversely, you can also put them in the fridge to significantly cool them. Place on your eyes for 15 to 30 minutes. You can also use your fingers to massage your ocular cavity while you're at this. The same report suggests rooibos, chamomile, lavender, eyebright (clary sage), calendula, comfrey, fennel and fenugreek tea as the best options when it comes to using tea bags on eyes.

Is a beauty routine tweak up ahead for you?