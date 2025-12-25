Exclusive | The Big Bull actor Nikita Dutta on Christmas 2025: ‘I am obsessed with watching Christmas films…’

Sharing about her ongoing London trip, Nikita tells HTCity, “I have been to London before, but Christmas in London was something that had been on my list for the longest time. I have grown up watching a lot of Christmas rom-coms which are based in London. Two of my favourite films are The Holiday and Love Actually, and both revolve around Christmas in London. So, I made it happen this year, and it's the best thing I could do for myself. I love the weather, it's really cold.”

Actor Nikita Dutta is currently on a break from her work as she took some time off from her busy schedule and is exploring the beautiful by-lanes of London city. The actor is enjoying the Christmas festivities there.

“I really enjoyed walking at the Hyde Park and visiting the countryside, I'm in a city called Marlow, which is on the outskirts of London. I have really enjoyed going shopping and one of my favourite places to eat is also the Harrod's Cafe, which I think is the most cutesy cafe I came across because it had a bookstore right next to it. I also enjoyed the high tea experience over here at this place called the Connaught.” she adds,

As the world is waiting to witness 2026, one thing that Nikita doesn't want to carry to the next year is regret, She shares, “I think the thing I want to really leave behind in 2025 is regret, taking any more regrets with me into the new year about maybe something that I've not been able to do. I don't want to keep any grudges against people who have, who may not have done the best to me. I don't want to hold on to any of those grudges, and I think any kind of negativity around me is something I want to leave behind in 2025 going forward to 2026.”