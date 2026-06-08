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Exclusive | No Entry 2 is on track, confirms Anees Bazmee

Director Anees Bazmee confirms that No Entry 2 is on track despite scheduling challenges and cast changes

Published on: Jun 08, 2026 01:19 pm IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Amid months of speculation surrounding No Entry 2, director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that the much-awaited sequel is very much on track, even as the project continues to navigate scheduling challenges and reports of cast reshuffles.

Exclusive | No Entry 2 is on track, confirms Anees Bazmee

Speaking to HT City, Bazmee refrained from revealing too many details about the film but firmly dismissed any doubts about its future. When asked whether the sequel was still happening, he says, “100 percent the film is happening.”

Addressing the delay that has fuelled rumours around the project, Bazmee suggested that the hold-up is more a matter of timing than anything else. “Kuch filmon ki kundli hoti hai. Main maanta hoon ki kundli hoti hai. Kabhi koi film jaldi ban jaati hai, kabhi der se banti hai. Lekin Inshallah, hum sabki koshish hai ki yeh film bane.”

Expressing his confidence in the script, he believes that No Entry is one the strongest screenplays he has written. “Maine is film ko bahut pyaar se likha hai. Yeh meri best-written films mein se ek hai. Thoda waqt lagg raha hai par film zaroora aa bann rahi hai.”

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | No Entry 2 is on track, confirms Anees Bazmee
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive | No Entry 2 is on track, confirms Anees Bazmee
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