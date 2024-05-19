Exclusive| Noel Goes Crazy on first India trip: Loved lamb tikka masala, pav bhaji here

He came, he danced, he conquered! Germany-based Tiktoker, Noel Robinson, better known by his handle name Noel Goes Crazy, is on tour in India, making reels of his dance encounters on the streets of Mumbai. While he had planned for a month-long stay in the country, he had to be in France to attend the ongoing Cannes Film Festival for a brief visit. But before heading there and with a promise to return soon, Robinson tells us how he's 'crazy' in love with India during a special shoot with HT City in Mumbai. Social media influencer Noel Robinson poses for HT City(Satish Bate/ HT)

"I travelled by local train, and it was crazy - so many people! But it (the experience) turned out to be so good (laughs)," says Robinson. While here, he made the most of his time in the megapolis and danced with random strangers on the streets, shopkeepers, as well as Mumbai Police's dancing cop, Amol Kamble. All his India visit reels on Instagram have crossed 200 million views in just 10 days.

His followers from this side of the world often ask him what took him so long to visit the country. To this, he replies, "I was growing very fast on TikTok; I have 40 million followers now. But India doesn't have Tik Tok, so I didn't want to interrupt my growth. I also wanted more time on hand to explore India. I plan to visit Delhi, Agra, Kerala, and Chennai, too."

Robinson also tried a variety of desi food in Mumbai, among which "lamb tikka masala, pav bhaji and chicken curry" are his faves.

His hair has a separate fanbase, so of course we ask him how he maintains it.

"The good thing is that afro hair doesn't get greasy; I only have to wash it once a week," he shares.