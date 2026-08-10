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Exclusive! Poonam Dhillon hits back at CINTAA members allegations after mass resignations

CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon responds to resignations and defends fundraising efforts

Updated on: Aug 10, 2026, 18:51:14 IST
By Natasha Coutinho
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In a significant development within the Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), eight elected members of its Executive Committee have resigned from their respective offices and the association’s Executive Committee with immediate effect, citing a loss of confidence in the present manner of functioning and calling for fresh elections. They alleged that the functioning of the association had increasingly become concentrated around CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon and Senior Vice President Padmini Kolhapure, along with a section of other Executive Committee members.

Poonam Dhillon
Poonam Dhillon

Speaking to us, Poonam says, “Padmini and I are working hard to bring goodwill to CINTAA by using our resources and contacts; it is not for personal gain. No one else was taking initiatives to do anything for members of the organisation, so I’m shocked by their allegations. These members were trying to protect CAWT (Cine Artistes’ Welfare Trust), a trust formed by senior actors like late Dilip Kumar, Amrish Puri and Amjad Khan and others. This trust has not fulfilled its duty to provide medical facilities for members. In the past few decades, no one on the current committee has raised money for CAWT. We recently raised funds through an event and gifted sarees to artistes like Kavita Krishnamurthy and Madhushree and a kurta to Nitin Mukesh, who performed without charging us. The members who resigned are accusing us of buying sarees, did we buy those sarees for ourselves? We acknowledge that these artistes performed for us at no cost, through these gifts. Padmini and I had called them personally and they performed at our behest.” She adds that the singers did a favour for CINTAA. “We raised 1 crore through these performances, so how is it a problem if we spend 1 lakh on gifts for them?” Poonam questions.

 
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