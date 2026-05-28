Exclusive! BN Tiwari claims Poonam Dhillon hasn't responded to calls regarding the Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar case





Speaking to HTCity, Poonam says, “I don’t know the details of the case so I dont want to give an uninformed opinion on the case. The only thing is FWICE should have taken us into confidence, we are affiliates and as a representative if they had asked us we would have tried to mediate in the case. We would have done more research and have more involvement for certain. We are equally part of all the associations that FWICE holds.” She adds, “Banning is a very strong word for any actor especially a hardworking boy, a role model who has made it big on his own talent. Normally the artiste reaches out to us and asks us to be party to resolving the dispute but in this case the artiste didn’t do so we were not aware and got to know from the media, which is not the right way to go about it.”



In response BN Tiwari says, “I had written a letter to her (Poonam Dhillon) that if she knows Ranveer well she should mediate and solve this matter. Though, this is not her department. We had received a letter from the director’s association and by Ashoke Pandit to help Farhan in the capacity of a filmmaker. It’s not possible for us to call up each association to attend the meeting. She can come join us and click photos, we are ready to share credit . We are not here to degrade anyone, we don’t need to show our power. I have called her twice after she raised this issue but she has not been taking my calls, we are only interested in solving this matter it’s not an ego issue. “