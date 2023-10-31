Exclusive: Prabhas is single, and ready to mingle?

There has been much scrutiny into actor Prabhas’ life with a lot of buzz indicating that he is in a relationship with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty. However, we have learnt that the actor is single at the moment, and is ready to find love.

Prabhas turned 44 on October 23

According to a source, the actor, who is known for being a recluse, is looking for love, as his family wants him to start his family life and find love.

“The actor just turned 43, and his family wants him to settle down. And he is not averse to the idea,” says the source, adding, “But the biggest issue that they are facing is that he is not very social, and mostly steps out for work and spends his time working on set”.

In fact, he doesn’t even party, with the source adding that he “doesn’t even go for a big birthday bash”. “This time too, just like past ones, he spent his birthday with his close friends and family members,” says the source, adding that the rumours that he is dating Anushka are not true.

“He is single at the moment, and he is not dating Anushka. They are very close friends, and their family members want it to develop into something more. But they are not ready at the moment for that. They are close friends at the moment, and we are not sure if it develops into love later, but they are not looking at it at the moment,” says the insider.

At the moment, Prabhas is focused on his career, with Salaar releasing later this year.

“A lot is riding on him in the film. He has faced back to back failures in recent times, after which he even got unmotivated and lost touch with his fitness regime, gaining weight. Now, he is hoping Salaar will turn things around for him,” says the source.

