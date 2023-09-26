Prabhas statue in Mysore grabs attention: Baahubali producer threatens action, internet says it looks like Ram Charan

In 2017, Prabhas became the first south actor to get a wax statue at Bangkok’s Madame Tussauds museum. Pictures of his statue had gone viral. Now, another wax statue of Prabhas is gaining negative attention. Recently, his statue was installed at a museum in Mysore, Karnataka. But this has not gone down well with the makers of Baahubali. Also read: Prabhas opens up about the possibility of Baahubali 3 Baahubali producer upset over unauthorised wax statue of Prabhas in Karnataka museum; fans react on Twitter.

Baahubali producer reacts to Prabhas' statue

Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda has tweeted that the museum did not ask for permission before installing Prabhas' statue, which shows the actor in his Baahubali attire. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the museum's team. He wrote, "This not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge. We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed." He was responding to a picture of the statue that was shared on a fan page.

Twitter reacts to Prabhas' statue

Some on Twitter (X) pointed out that the statue of Prabhas could be recognised only by the Baahubali attire, otherwise, the features of the statue were quite different from Prabhas. However, a few fans said the statue might not be perfect, but it was special nonetheless.

"He looks more like actor Ram Charan," tweeted a person. A second one said, "Except the Baahubali armour, it's not Prabhas at all!" A third one wrote, "Looks like David Warner (Australian cricketer)."

A fan reacted to Shobu Yarlagadda's tweet and wrote, “That is Karnataka. Be happy that they installed a statue of Telugu actor in Karnataka. No need of permission. Be happy for their love.”

The Baahubali films feature Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in lead roles, among many others.

About Baahubali

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the Baahubali franchise is set in the kingdom of Mahishmati in medieval India and follows the sibling rivalry between Prabhas' Amarendra Baahubali and Rana's Bhallaladeva; the latter conspires against the former and has him killed by Kattappa.

Filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the first film, titled Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), ended on a cliffhanger, and the story was taken forward with Baahubali: The Conclusion, which came out in 2017.

The first film featured Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The story concluded in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which also featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj and Nassar.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion broke records during its release in 2017 by collecting over ₹1700 crore worldwide. The Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali was backed by Karan Johar.

