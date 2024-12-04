Exclusive | Priyanka Chopra Jonas hints at doing a Hindi film soon, is it Jee Le Zaraa? Actor responds

It has been five years since Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared in a Hindi film, with her last release in the language being The Sky Is Pink in 2019. Since then, she has been immersed in international projects like Citadel. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

However, it seems the long wait for her fans might finally be coming to an end. In an exclusive conversation with HT City, Priyanka teased that something exciting is in the works, with a potential announcement expected in the coming year. "Not joking, I meet many filmmakers here, read scripts. I have actively been looking for something I want to do in Hindi. This year was really busy for me. But I have something up my sleeve, I will leave it at that,” she says.

Is that “something” a hint that Jee Le Zaraa is still on the cards? Ask her about it and she says, “You will need to speak to Excel (Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production house) about that.”

Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip movie, was announced in 2021, with Priyanka, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that the project had been delayed. Subsequently, in August, while speaking to a media publication, Zoya Akhtar, who is to produce the film with filmmaker-producer Farhan Akhtar, had addressed the reports and said, "I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates is the reason for the delay."

Currently, Priyanka is in vacay mode after wrapping up the shoot of the second season of her spy thriller show Citadel.