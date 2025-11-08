Exclusive | Rajinikanth's brother Sathyanarayana Rao not in ICU anymore, superstar returns to Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth was in for a shock when he learnt that his elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad has reportedly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital and admitted in Intensive Care Unit. The actor put everything on hold and rushed to Bengaluru where his brother lives. Now, we have a health update on 82-Sathyanarayana's health that he is recovering well and not in ICU anymore. Rajinikanth had celebrated brother's 80th birthday in 2023 with zest.

Sathyranarayana's family had reportedly rushed him to a private hospital in Electronic City, Bengaluru. The doctors are currently monitoring his health. Rajinikanth visited his brother and took stock of the situation without wasting any time.

Giving us an update, the superstar's team tells us, “He is better and not in ICU anymore. Rajinikanth sir had rushed to meet him to check on him. Rajinikanth sir is now returning to Chennai.”

Several videos and pictures of Rajinikanth had surfaced when he reached the hospital in Bengaluru.

