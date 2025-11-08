Exclusive | Rajinikanth's brother Sathyanarayana Rao not in ICU anymore, superstar returns to Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth was in for a shock when he learnt that his elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaikwad has reportedly suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital and admitted in Intensive Care Unit. The actor put everything on hold and rushed to Bengaluru where his brother lives. Now, we have a health update on 82-Sathyanarayana's health that he is recovering well and not in ICU anymore.
Sathyranarayana's family had reportedly rushed him to a private hospital in Electronic City, Bengaluru. The doctors are currently monitoring his health. Rajinikanth visited his brother and took stock of the situation without wasting any time.
Giving us an update, the superstar's team tells us, “He is better and not in ICU anymore. Rajinikanth sir had rushed to meet him to check on him. Rajinikanth sir is now returning to Chennai.”
Several videos and pictures of Rajinikanth had surfaced when he reached the hospital in Bengaluru.
Sathyanarayana, 82, has played an important part in the early struggles of Rajinikanth and the two of them share a close bond. Rajinikanth had celebrated his brother's 80th birthday in a grand ceremony and shared pictures on social media.
Currently, Rajinikanth, 74 is shooting for Jailer 2. He recently went to Goa for the remaining shoot but has now returned back to Chennai for the remaining one.
Rajinikanth reunites with Kamal Haasan
On Kamal Haasan's birthday on November 5, he announced a collaboration with Rajinikanth. Kamal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Like wind, like rain, like river. Let's shower, let's enjoy, let's live! Superstar Rajinikanth will star in the movie directed by Sundar C and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027.” Sundar C is directing the film that will be headlined by Rajinikanth and produced by Kamal’s Raaj Kamal Films International.
Kamal's team also shared an emotional note which spoke of his decades long friendship with Rajinikanth.
“The landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan – a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.” This will be Rajinikanth’s 173rd film. It will be released in theatres via Red Giant Movies.