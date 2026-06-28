...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Exclusive! Raveena Tandon on Camera day: The Jungle does not owe you anything

Raveena Tandon shares her passion for wildlife photography, emphasizing the importance of patience and understanding animal behaviour. 

Updated on: Jun 28, 2026 06:00 pm IST
By Natasha Coutinho
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Actor Raveena Tandon is owning the screen in Welcome to the Jungle. But her connection with jungles goes behind the lens, too. She is an avid wildlife photographer who captures (see left) tigers, leopards, peacocks and more on safaris.

Raveena Tandon

On Camera Day today, she tells us, “The difficulty of wildlife photography is that there’s nothing to pull off. You can’t tell the tiger what to do! The jungle doesn’t owe you anything and you have to earn every single shot.”

Photo by Raveena Tandon

While she can always be spotted with her trusty camera, several amateurs now rely on their phones to double up as a lens. While Raveena appreciates how accessible the devices have made photography, she believes that “capturing a photo quickly” is not the same as Nature or wildlife photography.

“Real nature photography involves slowing down. Understanding how the magic hour will entirely change your landscape or how light will move through the canopy or out into an open plain is essential. Understanding animal behaviour to know what signals they’re giving or predict exactly where they will go is essential,” she shares.

Her message for newbies is simple: “Patience is key because it is something we rarely see these days. Excellent wildlife photographs are never an accident; rather, they are a product of countless attempts, waiting, and respect for the animal.”

 
tigress raveena tandon
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive! Raveena Tandon on Camera day: The Jungle does not owe you anything
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Exclusive! Raveena Tandon on Camera day: The Jungle does not owe you anything
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.