Raveena Tandon: Mumbai is the perfect balance of chaos and comfort

Mumbai has been named the happiest city in Asia by Time Out magazine's City Life Index 2025, and locals — including actor Raveena Tandon — aren't surprised. The proud Mumbaikar believes the city's spirit lies in its people, their dreams, and its never-ending optimism.

Having been born and raised in the city, the 53-year-old shares, “What I adore most is the city’s pulse. Mumbai’s strength lies in its people. There’s an unspoken understanding among people here to keep moving, to stay hopeful no matter what. From artistes to everyday heroes, everyone contributes to its incredible resilience. Mumbai truly is the perfect balance of chaos and comfort; only Mumbaikars can find beauty in the city’s rush.”

Ask about the places in the city that bring her joy, and she says, “The sea-facing stretches like Carter Road and Bandstand have always been my quiet corners to unwind. I’ve spent many peaceful moments there reflecting and recharging.”

Growing up in the heart of the entertainment industry, Raveena also recalls memorable shoots in the city: “I grew up around sets watching my father’s (late director Ravi Tandon) work, and that world fascinated me. Later, shooting in iconic Mumbai locations like Goregaon Film City and South Mumbai always felt like coming full circle.”

While Mumbai has definitely grown louder and faster over the years, Raveena feels its heart and spirit have remained unchanged. “The heart of the city, that sense of unity and compassion, has remained constant and I deeply admire that. I also love a good pav bhaji from Juhu and those little tea breaks with snacks during monsoons. Simple yet comforting flavours that define Mumbai,” she ends.