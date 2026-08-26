The Queen of Country, singer-songwriter-actor Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 80, leaving behind a void in the global music world. The artiste has had a big influence on the music industry across the globe with over 3000 songs to her credit, and Grammy award-winning composer Ricky Kej remembers her influence on him as he talks to us.

Ricky Kej on the influence of Dolly Parton

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The Grammy-winning artiste Ricky Kej tells us, “As a musician, we spend our life chasing that balance between technical skill and genuine emotion. Dolly Parton is just the ultimate master of both. People think of the hair and the glamour, but behind all of that is a brilliant creator who’s written over 3,000 songs including some my personal favorites, Jolene and I Will Always Love You."

Ricky also raves about the way she never let her music suffer at any cost and adapted herself to fit in the music style evolving with time. "She played over 20 instruments entirely by ear and even adapted her whole guitar technique to play full chords around her long acrylic nails. To watch someone operate at that level of pure, unpretentious genius with so much heart, it just inspires everything I do. She will most definitely live in through her timeless songs and vibrant, loving personality.”

Dolly Parton's royal career

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{{^usCountry}} Dubbed the “Queen of Country”, Parton was one of the most honoured country performers in history. She received 11 Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, along with nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award. The musician composed more than 3,000 songs, including I Will Always Love You, which was performed by Whitney Houston and became an international hit. Some of her other iconic works included Jolene, Coat Of Many Colours and 9 to 5. The artiste even dabbled into acting with films like 9 to 5 (1980), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), Rhinestone (1984), Steel Magnolias (1989), Straight Talk (1992), and Joyful Noise (2012). Her 49th and final solo studio album, Rockstar (2023), became her highest-charting Billboard 200 album, peaking at number three. Dolly Parton's death {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dubbed the “Queen of Country”, Parton was one of the most honoured country performers in history. She received 11 Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards and the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, along with nominations for two Academy Awards, six Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award. The musician composed more than 3,000 songs, including I Will Always Love You, which was performed by Whitney Houston and became an international hit. Some of her other iconic works included Jolene, Coat Of Many Colours and 9 to 5. The artiste even dabbled into acting with films like 9 to 5 (1980), The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982), Rhinestone (1984), Steel Magnolias (1989), Straight Talk (1992), and Joyful Noise (2012). Her 49th and final solo studio album, Rockstar (2023), became her highest-charting Billboard 200 album, peaking at number three. Dolly Parton's death {{/usCountry}}

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Parton's death was confirmed by her family on Tuesday. “Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus,” her nephew Bryan Seaver said in a video on social media. He said the artiste had “opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life.” The family did not disclose the cause of her death but Parton had opened up about her recent ill health. Her husband, businessman Carl Dean also died last year.