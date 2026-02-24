Bridging Nations: Ricky Kej on spending 3 days with French President Macron during latter’s visit to India
Ricky Kej gets candid about spending quality time with French President Macron during latter's recent trip to India
Indian musical composer, environmentalist and three-time Grammy Award winner, Ricky Kej shares an insight about the 3 days he spent with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron during their visit to India this month:
As the wheels of the French Presidential Plane lifted off, carrying the leader of one of the world's most powerful nations, I found myself aboard, for an unforgettable journey with President Emmanuel Macron. The unexpected delight was not just the destination, but the company – a world leader revered for his leadership, humility, generosity, and unassuming cool, making this an experience that will linger forever.
I first met President Emmanuel Macron of France in July 2023 when he invited me for the state dinner hosted in honor of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum. I was in France performing at the Namaste France festival, a cultural extravaganza showcasing India's rich heritage and contemporary flair to international audiences. At the state dinner, I was pleasantly surprised to find myself officially seated with these two world leaders, right next to them! I found myself immersed in their effortless camaraderie. PM Modi's impassioned musings on sustainability as a timeless value offered a rare glimpse into the quiet power of diplomacy, unscripted and unguarded – a privilege to witness, and a hopeful glimpse of a brighter future.
Over dinner, President Macron and I found common ground in music's power to transcend borders. As a French military orchestra serenaded us, he introduced me to the musicians, creating a poignant moment of connection. The evening took a serendipitous turn when he introduced me to virtuoso opera singer Farah El Dibany, leading to a collaboration on a song about individual responsibility and environmental consciousness, launched later at UNESCO, Paris. For me, it exemplified how cultural collaboration can quietly build trust. My previous performances in France, including headlining the Marché du Film at Cannes 2022 – the first concert to open the festival - had set the stage for this moment, but it was this personal connection that underscored the true power of cultural exchange.
In December 2024, I crossed paths with President Macron again at COP16 in Riyadh, where I was representing my role as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. President Macron invited me to lunch with the Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, a key architect of Saudi's Vision 2030. Our conversation flowed effortlessly, and we even captured a snapshot together. What struck me was how, even amidst pressing climate talks, culture bridged gaps and forged connections. Our subsequent exchanges, where I'd share my latest music, underscored a truth: relationships, not just resolutions, are the true catalysts for change.
Last week, I witnessed the importance of soft power firsthand when I joined President Macron's three-day state visit to India as part of the French delegation. The unexpected twist? Since I was already in Paris, I flew in with him on his Presidential Plane - Air France 001, joining a stellar company of artists, entrepreneurs, and leaders. As we prepared for takeoff, President Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron made a point to greet each of us, listening intently to our stories. I was struck by their genuine warmth, as they moved seamlessly from one guest to the next, spending a considerable amount of time with each. I even caught the President's eye with a pair of Davos-inspired sun-glasses (the blue mirrored aviators which he made famous), earning a chuckle. Among the illustrious company were the legendary designer Christian Louboutin and Iris Knobloch, President of the Cannes Film Festival, and it was their humility, not just their stature, that left an impression. As protocol gave way to genuine connection, I realized that soft power is about how people treat each other, moment to moment. President Macron and I shared a warm exchange about my music, and Madame Brigitte discussed a potential collaboration, leaving me with a lasting sense of what it means to build bridges between nations. It all felt surreal.
During the flight, I mingled with fellow delegates, soaking in the warm atmosphere. Later during the flight, the invitation to join President Macron and Madame Brigitte for dinner in the conference room of the plane was a pleasant surprise. I quickly combed my hair and took my seat among the intimate gathering, the conference room transformed into a cozy dining space. Over dinner, I delved into the power of music with President Macron, marvelling at how France beautifully wields culture and the arts to bridge nations. He listened intently as I shared my thoughts on the role artists can play in diplomacy. I even shared a playful promise to craft a musical tribute to his iconic "For sure" moment at Davos, to be composed in my hotel room the next day. Meanwhile, Madame Brigitte and I bonded over cinema, her fondness for Slumdog Millionaire striking a familiar chord. The evening underscored a simple truth: genuine connections, not grand gestures, are the essence of leadership.
We touched down in Mumbai at midnight, the city's neon lights twinkling beyond the windows as we made our way to the hotel in a large cavalcade of gleaming cars. The next day, I joined a vibrant cultural discussion involving persons from the Indian film-fraternity, at the Taj Mahal Palace, where a warm surprise awaited - the legend - Anil Kapoor, beaming as we shared a heartfelt hug. Another delight was meeting Shabana Azmi for the first time, yet feeling an instant sense of familiarity. When I mentioned our families' past connection, her smile lit up, and she recalled my mother with fondness, one of her closest friends while growing up, bridging time and distance in an instant.
The room was full of incredible artists and filmmakers, including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kanu Behl, etc. I congratulated Manoj on The Family Man Season 3 and told him how much I admired his work. The discussion itself was wonderfully frank. There were no cameras around, which made the conversation candid and unguarded. Watching President Macron in such a setting was very powerful. He listened deeply, was warm and attentive, and treated everyone with genuine utmost respect. To me, that’s the true mark of a great world leader - being kind and present even when no one is watching. I had seen the same quality in him on the plane as well.
The conversation at the Taj Mahal Palace flowed effortlessly, weaving together threads of cross-cultural storytelling - French tales finding an Indian pulse, and vice versa. We explored co-productions, shared narratives, and the magic of swapping characters across borders. France's breathtaking landscapes, we agreed, would make for stunning Indian film locations. Zoya Akhtar, part of the lively discussion, listened intently as I praised her knack for turning sensitive subjects into visual spectacles, like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, which inspired a generation of Indian travelers. "She single-handedly boosted Spanish tourism," I quipped, drawing a smile. The chat turned playful when I reminded Madame Brigitte Macron of our Slumdog Millionaire chat on the plane – cue Anil Kapoor, who played the villainous host, to step into the spotlight. Recognition sparked, and the two posed for a photo, joined by President Macron, who engaged him in a warm conversation.
A lighthearted moment unfolded when Jean-Claude Perriera, seasoned French journalist, mistook Anil Kapoor for a grown-up version of the child character - Salim from Slumdog Millionaire. I chuckled, clarifying that Anil Kapoor's agelessness is simply a marvel – a truth every Indian knows! To drive the point home, I pulled out a phone screenshot, leaving Perriera stunned by the actor's unchanged visage over 20 years. The afternoon sun cast a golden glow as we clicked photos with the Gateway of India, including a quick selfie with President Macron before he and Madame Brigitte sped off to their next engagement.
Later that evening - The India-France Year of Innovation launch was a night to remember, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron delivering powerful speeches that underscored their personal rapport and shared vision for collaboration. President Macron's words resonated – "The question isn't whether India will innovate, but who'll partner with India on this journey." The evening culminated in a breathtaking projection mapping show at the Gateway of India, rivaling the Burj Khalifa's splendor. As I watched the two leaders bathed in the display's glow, the symbolism felt palpable: a testament to the enduring power of partnership. My two favorite world-leaders together.
The night drifted into a late supper at Gaylord, Mumbai's iconic eatery, where Christian Louboutin's instinct for great food led us. I was surprised the Parisian billionaire knew this gem, but exhaustion and hunger soon took over, and the food vanished in a blur. I was seated with Iris Knobloch, whom I had grown to respect tremendously. It was a wonderfully simple ending to an unforgettable day – just good food, great company, and the warmth of shared moments.
On the afternoon of the 18th, our presidential convoy – a 30-vehicle strong procession – sliced through Mumbai's streets, reaching the airport in a swift 30 minutes. At the special terminal, we boarded the plane to Delhi, where President Macron and Madame Brigitte repeated their warm ritual, walking the aisle to greet each of us individually. As they paused at my seat, I shared my delight in the trip, the connections made, and my conviction that these moments would forge a meaningful India-France bond. We explored ideas for future collaborations, and soon we were airborne, bound for Delhi, carrying the promise of a partnership nurtured through people, not just policy.
In a twist of protocol, our plane touched down in Delhi, but our vehicle waited on the tarmac, causing us to miss the presidential convoy. While others glided through, we joined the fray of regular traffic, deciding to head straight to the Presidential event at the French Institute - in travel-rumpled clothes - rather than detour to the hotel. Being present trumped looking polished. The journey was a test of patience, with roadblocks and waiting queues as VIP convoys, including the Spanish and Brazilian Presidents', took precedence. It was a humbling perspective shift, trading the comfort of a motorcade for the reality of traffic, and finding value in the unscripted moments.
At the French Institute, President Macron's warmth transformed the evening. He immersed himself in the collaborative art exhibits, spending time with each artist, including fashion designer Rahul Mishra, a mutual GQ Men of the Year 2023 honoree. I found myself documenting Rahul's interactions with the President, and we soon hatched plans for Indian-French collaborations in fashion and music. Amidst the crowd of 200+, President Macron and Madame Brigitte made each person feel seen, pausing for photos, and listening intently, a testament to their remarkable ability to connect.
After the French Institute event, President Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron departed for their official duties, while the delegation attended a beautiful sit-down dinner. The following day we accompanied Madame Brigitte Macron for a visit to Humayun’s Tomb, managed by the Aga Khan Foundation. We toured the sunken museum, designed so as not to obstruct the view of the tomb, and whose exhibits were world-class, with thoughtfully curated artifacts and a seamless flow. Ratish Nanda, Chief Executive of the foundation, shared deep historical knowledge and conservation insights while adding a touch of humor, making the experience both educational and enjoyable. As Madame Brigitte Macron and I wandered through, exchanging thoughts, I couldn't help but think – she's a gem of a First Lady. Her genuine curiosity and warmth made the history lesson a delight, leaving me with a memory I'll treasure.
We then visited the main tomb. The steps were large and uneven, requiring caution. Madame Brigitte and I held hands and carefully navigated the steps. Though I found the climb physically taxing, she was remarkably fit and graceful. She was attentive to every detail, ensuring we did not skip any exhibits, prolonging the visit to fully appreciate the site. During the tour, a French tourist expressed her gratitude for Madame Brigitte’s humility, noting that the monument was open to regular visitors despite the visit of such a high-profile dignitary as her. Lunch that afternoon was at Dum Pukht in ITC Maurya, where Madame Brigitte and all of us enjoyed a full traditional Indian meal, including naan, lamb chops, chicken tikka, roti, dal, and biryani, while I had a lovely vegetarian meal.
Off to the airport, to fly back to Paris on the Presidential Plane. Despite a long and very tiring day, President Macron and Madame Brigitte once again met every member of the delegation with warmth and attention. We discussed recent podcasts - one with Raj Shamani and another with Brut. Exhausted as I was, I fell asleep immediately after take-off. Two hours before landing, the flight attendant woke me up with an invitation to join the President and First-Lady for dinner. I quickly washed my face, combed my hair, threw on a jacket and attended the dinner, dazed and confused for the first few minutes. One moment I am fast asleep, and the next I am sitting with the President! During that dinner, I presented the song I had composed overnight at the Taj Mahal Hotel. The track, a fusion of EDM and sitar, incorporated President Macron’s voice from his now viral Davos speech. I had arranged for a friend in Delhi to record the sitar parts, which I then mixed, and played to Macron on a Bluetooth speaker. He loved it, and everyone at the table enjoyed it, dancing, while still being seated. I released the track immediately on all platforms. Look for it, it is called “For Sure” by Ricky Kej. An unforgettable evening.
Over dinner, I shared my takeaway from the trip – the French I've met embody humility and generosity, but President Macron sets the bar high. Beyond his public persona, his genuine care for people shines through, even off-camera. He's a leader who commands respect the moment he enters a room, yet makes everyone feel like an old friend – a rare blend. Whether in a plane cabin, boardroom or a stadium - he infuses spaces with warmth and energy, leaving a lasting impression on all he meets. His authenticity is infectious, making interactions feel truly memorable.
This extraordinary journey - a tapestry of culture, art, diplomacy, and human connection – left me with an abiding sense of President Macron's warmth and the promise of India-France collaboration and joint innovation. The future hinges on these quiet exchanges: students sharing classrooms, technicians learning side-by-side, musicians jamming across continents, writers sharing stories. These micro-bridges, easy to overlook, are the threads that weave a profound partnership.
As India and France chart their course for deeper partnership, let us invest in the changemakers who shape hearts and minds – artists, educators, and cultural workers. The payoff may not be instant headlines, but the slow-burning trust they forge is priceless. Soft power, I've come to realize, is not about projection, but about presence – a subtle yet potent force that can reshape the future.
–
Ricky Kej
3 times Grammy Award Winner
United Nations Goodwill Ambassador
Padma Shri Awardee