Bridging Nations: Ricky Kej on spending 3 days with French President Macron during latter’s visit to India

Indian musical composer, environmentalist and three-time Grammy Award winner, Ricky Kej shares an insight about the 3 days he spent with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron during their visit to India this month: Ricky Kej with French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron As the wheels of the French Presidential Plane lifted off, carrying the leader of one of the world's most powerful nations, I found myself aboard, for an unforgettable journey with President Emmanuel Macron. The unexpected delight was not just the destination, but the company – a world leader revered for his leadership, humility, generosity, and unassuming cool, making this an experience that will linger forever. I first met President Emmanuel Macron of France in July 2023 when he invited me for the state dinner hosted in honor of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum. I was in France performing at the Namaste France festival, a cultural extravaganza showcasing India's rich heritage and contemporary flair to international audiences. At the state dinner, I was pleasantly surprised to find myself officially seated with these two world leaders, right next to them! I found myself immersed in their effortless camaraderie. PM Modi's impassioned musings on sustainability as a timeless value offered a rare glimpse into the quiet power of diplomacy, unscripted and unguarded – a privilege to witness, and a hopeful glimpse of a brighter future.

Over dinner, President Macron and I found common ground in music's power to transcend borders. As a French military orchestra serenaded us, he introduced me to the musicians, creating a poignant moment of connection. The evening took a serendipitous turn when he introduced me to virtuoso opera singer Farah El Dibany, leading to a collaboration on a song about individual responsibility and environmental consciousness, launched later at UNESCO, Paris. For me, it exemplified how cultural collaboration can quietly build trust. My previous performances in France, including headlining the Marché du Film at Cannes 2022 – the first concert to open the festival - had set the stage for this moment, but it was this personal connection that underscored the true power of cultural exchange. In December 2024, I crossed paths with President Macron again at COP16 in Riyadh, where I was representing my role as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador. President Macron invited me to lunch with the Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, a key architect of Saudi's Vision 2030. Our conversation flowed effortlessly, and we even captured a snapshot together. What struck me was how, even amidst pressing climate talks, culture bridged gaps and forged connections. Our subsequent exchanges, where I'd share my latest music, underscored a truth: relationships, not just resolutions, are the true catalysts for change. Last week, I witnessed the importance of soft power firsthand when I joined President Macron's three-day state visit to India as part of the French delegation. The unexpected twist? Since I was already in Paris, I flew in with him on his Presidential Plane - Air France 001, joining a stellar company of artists, entrepreneurs, and leaders. As we prepared for takeoff, President Macron and Madame Brigitte Macron made a point to greet each of us, listening intently to our stories. I was struck by their genuine warmth, as they moved seamlessly from one guest to the next, spending a considerable amount of time with each. I even caught the President's eye with a pair of Davos-inspired sun-glasses (the blue mirrored aviators which he made famous), earning a chuckle. Among the illustrious company were the legendary designer Christian Louboutin and Iris Knobloch, President of the Cannes Film Festival, and it was their humility, not just their stature, that left an impression. As protocol gave way to genuine connection, I realized that soft power is about how people treat each other, moment to moment. President Macron and I shared a warm exchange about my music, and Madame Brigitte discussed a potential collaboration, leaving me with a lasting sense of what it means to build bridges between nations. It all felt surreal.

During the flight, I mingled with fellow delegates, soaking in the warm atmosphere. Later during the flight, the invitation to join President Macron and Madame Brigitte for dinner in the conference room of the plane was a pleasant surprise. I quickly combed my hair and took my seat among the intimate gathering, the conference room transformed into a cozy dining space. Over dinner, I delved into the power of music with President Macron, marvelling at how France beautifully wields culture and the arts to bridge nations. He listened intently as I shared my thoughts on the role artists can play in diplomacy. I even shared a playful promise to craft a musical tribute to his iconic "For sure" moment at Davos, to be composed in my hotel room the next day. Meanwhile, Madame Brigitte and I bonded over cinema, her fondness for Slumdog Millionaire striking a familiar chord. The evening underscored a simple truth: genuine connections, not grand gestures, are the essence of leadership. We touched down in Mumbai at midnight, the city's neon lights twinkling beyond the windows as we made our way to the hotel in a large cavalcade of gleaming cars. The next day, I joined a vibrant cultural discussion involving persons from the Indian film-fraternity, at the Taj Mahal Palace, where a warm surprise awaited - the legend - Anil Kapoor, beaming as we shared a heartfelt hug. Another delight was meeting Shabana Azmi for the first time, yet feeling an instant sense of familiarity. When I mentioned our families' past connection, her smile lit up, and she recalled my mother with fondness, one of her closest friends while growing up, bridging time and distance in an instant. The room was full of incredible artists and filmmakers, including Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kanu Behl, etc. I congratulated Manoj on The Family Man Season 3 and told him how much I admired his work. The discussion itself was wonderfully frank. There were no cameras around, which made the conversation candid and unguarded. Watching President Macron in such a setting was very powerful. He listened deeply, was warm and attentive, and treated everyone with genuine utmost respect. To me, that’s the true mark of a great world leader - being kind and present even when no one is watching. I had seen the same quality in him on the plane as well. The conversation at the Taj Mahal Palace flowed effortlessly, weaving together threads of cross-cultural storytelling - French tales finding an Indian pulse, and vice versa. We explored co-productions, shared narratives, and the magic of swapping characters across borders. France's breathtaking landscapes, we agreed, would make for stunning Indian film locations. Zoya Akhtar, part of the lively discussion, listened intently as I praised her knack for turning sensitive subjects into visual spectacles, like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, which inspired a generation of Indian travelers. "She single-handedly boosted Spanish tourism," I quipped, drawing a smile. The chat turned playful when I reminded Madame Brigitte Macron of our Slumdog Millionaire chat on the plane – cue Anil Kapoor, who played the villainous host, to step into the spotlight. Recognition sparked, and the two posed for a photo, joined by President Macron, who engaged him in a warm conversation.