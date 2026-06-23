Exclusive! Satish Shah to receive posthumous Padma Shri award today, cousin Arvind Mamania wishes honour came earlier

Actor and comedian, Satish Shah will receive the Padma Shri today (posthumous), from President Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.Speaking to HTCity, his cousin Arvind Mamania who will receive the award on his behalf, says, “We have not yet come to terms with the shock (of his death) Seeing his wife everyday keeps reminding us of the kind of person he was. Our home was filled with laughter and smiles, now all of a sudden the happiness has vanished. It's a big vacuum. We are looking after her (Madhu Shah, Satish's wife) she is precious to us too.”Going on to speak about why the family decided he should represent Shah at the ceremony, he adds, “He was more like a brother to me and his wife is unable to travel due to health reasons so she could not be present at the ceremony. We wished the honour would come earlier, when he was alive but nonetheless we cannot change what has happened. My wish is that when I receive the award on his behalf, he watches us from above and blesses us. Once I'm back in Mumbai, we plan to have a small celebration. in his honour"Satish Shah died in October 2025, after he collapsed at his Mumbai home while having lunch. He was rushed to the Hinduja Hospital, where doctors were unable to revive him. His last rites were held in Vile Parle on Sunday morning. Many of his industry colleagues and friends paid their final respects there.

Satish Shah

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