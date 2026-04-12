Exclusive | Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna calls Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent ‘ashleel’: Season 2 nahi aana chahiye

During his special, Still Alive, on April 7, comedian Samay Raina addressed the infamous episode of his show India's Got Latent featuring YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. He also announced a second season and took a jibe at actor Mukesh Khanna. On social media, the Shaktimaan actor has already compared Samay to ‘kutte ki dum’ after the comedian claimed ‘Shaktimaan ne bachhe maare hain’. Reacting to a second season of India's Got Latent, Mukesh tells us, “Nahi aane dena chahiye. Mujhe hairani hai ki yeh banda chhati thok ke kyun keh raha hai ki mera season 2 aa raha hai? Galti inki nahi hai, galti inko program dene waalo ki galti hai. Main YouTube ko bhi kahunga ki aap kaise aise ashleel program ko allow kar dete ho. How do you allow people who crack below the belt jokes? Khule aam gaaliyan de rahe hain. Aisa platform kisi ne toh diya hoga. Toh main isko kuchh nahi bol raha, isko mila hai toh use karega, par diya kisne hai yeh platform? Mujhe unse shikayat hai. I have a complaint against the listeners who laugh at their words. Do these people not have their own conscience or values, that they are entertaining such language? How can you think of it as a medium of entertainment? This is not a joke. Even a joke has a limit. It is important that no one is hurt.”

Shaktimaan vs Samay Raina