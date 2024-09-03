Exclusive: Shantanu Maheshwari, Medha Rana's romantic show titled Ishq In The Air; details inside

Shantanu Maheshwari, last seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is set to feature in yet another OTT show after the web series Campus Beats (2023) and Medically Yours (2019). Shantanu Maheshwari and Medha Rana

The actor-choreographer has already completed shooting for his upcoming project, reveals a source close to the production. "The promotions will start mid-September and the makers are looking at a September end release," the source tells us.

The series, titled Ishq In The Air, is set to premiere on a mainstream OTT platform. "The series has been shot in Indore, Kutch and Mumbai. The locations had to be this way, keeping in mind the changing nature of the scenes," the insider adds.

This new series will mark a departure from Maheshwari's previous work, diving into a genre he hasn't explored before. The show is described as a "typical romantic drama", with Maheshwari playing the role of a lover. The storyline follows his character, who is from Indore but frequently travels to Mumbai to be with his love interest. The insider shares, “Shantanu's character belongs to Indore, but he keeps travelling and going back and forth to meet his girl, the love of his life, in Mumbai.”

Joining Maheshwari in this series is Medha Rana, who made her OTT debut with the 2022 series London Files. The source further adds, "Medha will be headlining the show with Shantanu and the story revolves around their love story," the source concludes.