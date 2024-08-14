Independence Day 2024: Shantanu Maheshwari reflects on the pride of representing India globally

In an exclusive shoot with HT City in the run up to the 78th Independence Day, actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari is “excited” to pose with the Indian flag. “Ek alag hi feeling hain jhanda haath mein pakad kar, it is unmatched,” he tells us. Shantanu Maheshwari on Independence Day

Maheshwari has often represented the country abroad – a journey that began when he, along with his dance crew Desi Hoppers won the World of Dance Championships in Los Angeles (US) in 2015. Recently, the actor got the opportunity to unveil his upcoming international film, Love in Vietnam at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. "It feels great to represent my own country globally. It has opened my mind to so many avenues. It feels great to put your culture out there; putting my country in a place of pride has been memorable and very special,” he says.

Also Read: Filmmakers often shy away from taking chances on fresh talent, says actor Shantanu Maheshwari

How does he plan to celebrate I-Day this year? “I am working on Independence Day, as I have a shoot to prep for. But, there's a flag hoisting that happens in my building every year, which I will definitely take part in," Maheshwari reveals, adding, "I’m not a fan of flying kites but I’m planning to watch the Independence Day parade with my family.”

Shantanu Maheshwari on Independence Day

As someone who has represented the country on different platforms globally, what does independence mean to him, we ask? "For me, it is the freedom to think for yourself and express yourself. The kind of freedom we have in India doesn't exist everywhere," says the 33-year-old who calls freedom fighter Bhagat Singh one of his inspirations. "Bhagat Singh is one of my heroes. I have read so much about him and his contributions to India’s independence since I was a child. One should remember the struggle that our countrymen have gone through," he elaborates.

Also Read: International Dance Day 2024: Shantanu Maheshwari says, ‘Dance introduced me to my passion for acting’

The actor goes on to note that Indian cinema has played a role in educating people about the country’s freedom struggle. "Indian cinema has a lot of content that made people understand the struggle. The bravery of our countrymen deserves to be known, aur content bante rehna chahiye. I would love to be a part of a patriotic project. I would definitely love to play a freedom fighter someday," he concludes.