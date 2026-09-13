Exclusive| Shehnaaz Gill on film with Sajid Khan shelving: Kuch cheezein nahin banne mein hi bhalai hai

Shehnaaz Gill was announced as one of the four leads in filmmaker Sajid Khan's return to direction with 100% four years ago, however the film never materialised. Starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi alongside Shehnaaz Gill, it was a big announcement for the actor. However, when it didn’t pan out, she didn’t lose hope.

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo: Instagram)

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Ask the actor, who was recently seen in the Punjabi film Singh vs Kaur 2 with Gippy Grewal, about dealing with the film shelving, and she says, "Main utna serious leti nahin hun in cheezon ko. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki nahin hui Acha hua, kyunki kuch cheezein nahin banne mein hi bhalai hoti hai. Jitni der tak tumhara project pura ban ke ready nahi ho jata hai, tab tak baat na karo uski kyunki kabhi bhi kuch bhi ho jata hai. Mujhe pata hai kal ko nahin hua to log sawaal karenge aur main un ko jawab kya dungi. Logon ki umeedein bhi ban jati hain, to main wo todna nahin chahti."

Watch the entire chat with Shehnaaz Gill here:

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{{^usCountry}} Shehnaaz had recently opened up how she did not get respect from within the industry due to her doing work for free out of respect for her relationships in the past. Elaborating on it, she tells us, “Jab tum apni mehnat ke paise lete ho, wo bahut important hai aur agar tum wo nahin loge, to tumhari aur tumhare kaam ki izzat nahin hogi. No one will take you seriously and it has happened in many music videos before. But after a point, you have to say no kyunki paise ki baat nahin, izzat ki baat hai.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shehnaaz had recently opened up how she did not get respect from within the industry due to her doing work for free out of respect for her relationships in the past. Elaborating on it, she tells us, “Jab tum apni mehnat ke paise lete ho, wo bahut important hai aur agar tum wo nahin loge, to tumhari aur tumhare kaam ki izzat nahin hogi. No one will take you seriously and it has happened in many music videos before. But after a point, you have to say no kyunki paise ki baat nahin, izzat ki baat hai.” {{/usCountry}}

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The last Hindi film release Shehnaaz had was in 2023 with Thank You For Coming. While she has been getting substantial roles in Punjabi cinema, in Hindi films, her role had been quite brief. Is that the reason she hasn’t locked another Hindi film yet? “Mujhe impactful role hi nahin mile. Jo bhi roles maine kiye, wo impactful nahin the. So, I sat with myself and told myself to choose accordingly, irrespective of the language,” she replies.

In Singh Vs Kaur 2, she got to learn a lot from her co-star Gippy Grewal, including developing an interest in direction. “Logon ne bola main achhi director ban sakti hun, but for that, you not only need good leadership skills but also talent. So, jab main 50-60 saal ki ho jaungi, tab kar lungi direction,” she laughs.