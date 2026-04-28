Exclusive| Sidhant Gupta heading South, to make his debut in a big-budget film?

Actor Sidhant Gupta has made a name for himself on the OTT space with multiple successful shows on the web in the last few years. Starting with the 2023 show Jubilee, where he played an aspiring filmmaker Jay Khanna, he followed it by playing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in Nikkhil Advani's Freedom At Midnight , and also appeared as the notorious criminal Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant. Now, we have learnt that the actor is planning a move down South.

An insider source tells us, “Sidhant was planning to diversify his portfolio more when he got the call for a big-budget South film. Having explored all mediums in Hindi, he looked at the potential of the opportunity, and said yes to it. He has been finalised for a key role in the big film, which is yet to go on the floors.”

While details of this South project are still being kept under wraps, Sidhant Gupta is now gearing up for the release of his next web series Teen Kauwe. The show sees him as a spy framed as a traitor hunted by his own agency. Teen Kauwe also stars Bobby Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pavail Gulati among others.