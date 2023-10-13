Exclusive: Sunny Deol signs film with Pushpa makers

There has been a lot of speculation about Sunny Deol’s next film after the grand success of Gadar 2, and we can now exclusively confirm that he has signed another patriotic project which will be backed by the makers of hit franchise Pushpa.

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2

“After the success of Gadar 2, Sunny was inundated with offers, with producers releasing his worth and pull at the box office. But he was not in a hurry to sign his next project. He took his time to analyse his next move, and has finally signed his next project,” says a source close to the development.

The actor has signed a pan-India project. “With an intention to widen his audience base, Sunny has signed a project with Mythri Movie Makers, who are behind the Pushpa franchise. After finalising the actor, the makers are in talks with director Kabir Khan to direct the project. He has shown interest in the project, but is yet to sign the dotted line,” says the source.

When it comes to the storyline, the film will touch base on patriotic themes, with the source mentioning, “It’s because they want to cash in on the buzz and success of Gadar 2, and Sunny wanted to expand his base, which is why he signed a pan-India film”.

“Other things about the story and screenplay are being finalised along with several discussions with the director, following which a direction will be finalised. That being said, it will be a patriotic film, with themes around India at the core,” says the source.

Apart from this, Sunny has also signed Lahore 1947, which will be backed by actor Aamir Khan as a producer. The film will be directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, with people expecting Aamir Khan to make a special appearance in the film.

At the moment, Deol is coming off the stellar success of his latest release Gadar 2. The film collected more than ₹525 crore at the box office and for just one day, became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India of all time after beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. However, Shah Rukh’s latest release Jawan knocked it off the top spot just a day later

