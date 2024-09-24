EXCLUSIVE | Tanuj Virwani welcomes baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob: Both mother and daughter are happy and healthy

Actor Tanuj Virwani welcomed a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob on Tuesday morning. Speaking to us about the “happy” news, Virwani shares “both mother and daughter are healthy." "It was a nice and smooth, normal delivery, everything went very well. We woke up at 4am in the morning when her water broke and we rushed to the hospital. We had quite a day today!" he tells us. Tanuj Virwani welcomes a baby girl

The 37-year-old, who tied the knot with Tanya in December last year, adds that he was really "nervous" at first, "because it was 4-5 days before the due date". "It was the most incredible and surreal feeling in the world. You hear a lot of stories (about pregnancy and delivery) from your friends and family, but when you actually experience it, it's an unexplainable feeling. You just think that the due date is about to come, and when it happens, it's incredible," expresses Virwani.

The actor shares that his mom (Rati Agnihotri) and dad (Anil Virwani) are with him at the hospital. "They just can't believe they have become grandparents. It’s an amazing feeling," he says, adding that they haven't yet finalised a name for their little girl. “We are still deciding and discussing. We will take a call in the next couple of days.”

Virwani adds that since everything is normal, they are expected to be home this week itself. “She would be discharged in maximum three days. It is just a precautionary measure to have both of them here. We will be back home soon," he wraps up.