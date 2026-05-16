Exclusive | Was Saif Ali Khan offered a role in Main Hoon Naa by Shah Rukh Khan? Here’s what Farah Khan has to say

In 2004, filmmaker Farah Khan gave Bollywood Main Hoon Na, a wholesome unforgettable masala film which went on to become a cult classic. Lead star Shah Rukh Khan won hearts as Major Ram whereas his chemistry with Sushmita Sen as well as his onscreen brother Zayed Khan was off the charts. Recently during an interview, actor Saif Ali Khan revealed that SRK offered him a role in Main Hoon Na. He further claimed that director Farah later called him and said ‘no’. This left netizens wondering if Saif was approached by Shah Rukh for Zayed aka Laxman Prasad Sharma’s role. When we reached out to Farah to inquire about the same, here’s what the filmmaker had to say.

Farah Khan and Saif Ali Khan

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After Saif made this revelation, HT City reached out to Farah Khan to ask which role Shah Rukh had offered Saif in Main Hoon Na. To this, the filmmaker replied, “First I’m hearing of this.”

During the promotions of his recently released film Kartavya, which has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Saif told Bollywood Hungama, “He (Shah Rukh) once called me for Main Hoon Na. He said there’s a great part”, adding, “And then, Farah called me later and said no, no, no.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahima Pandey ...Read More Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time. Read Less

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