Exclusive | Guru Randhawa will be at Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2026

Singer-composer and actor Guru Randhawa is prepping to make his debut at Paris Fashion Week Menswear, as per sources. Scheduled for later this month, the Paris Fashion Week 2026 Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 showroom session is to take place at the Palais de Tokyo (in Paris, France) from June 24 to 28.

Guru Randhawa is an Indian singer-songwriter, music composer, and actor.

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What’s up with fashion debut?

According to industry insiders, 34-year-old Randhawa who is known for popular chartbusters such as Lahore, Ishare Tere, Slowly Slowly, and Suit, is all set to attend high-profile presentations for a major luxury label, and cross over into Western high fashion. A source close to the development shares, “High fashion houses are paying close attention to Indian cultural icons right now. While I cannot confirm specific designer names or schedules just yet, Guru is currently expanding his global footprint across both music and fashion. This Paris debut has been quietly in the works for a while as a major luxury label felt his global energy and massive youth appeal perfectly matched their new collection. It’s going to be a massive moment for Punjabi representation on a global runway. Fans can expect something big very soon.”

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{{^usCountry}} Since Randhawa is yet to make an official announcement about this, and fans await to celebrate the big moment of Punjabi music representation on the world stage, we reached out to his team asking about the news. But, his team says, “Can’t confirm anything at this point.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Randhawa is yet to make an official announcement about this, and fans await to celebrate the big moment of Punjabi music representation on the world stage, we reached out to his team asking about the news. But, his team says, “Can’t confirm anything at this point.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why was Guru in news recently? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why was Guru in news recently? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Just last week, a firing incident outside a gym in Delhi’s Pushkar Enclave had made headlines for its link to Randhawa. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle had allegedly opened fire at the premises, as per police. No injuries were reported in this incident. According to the Delhi Police officials, they have verified the ownership structure of the gym, which began operations this February, to investigate whether it operates as a franchise linked to a fitness brand associated with Randhawa. But, the officials haven’t confirmed a direct link between the singer and the incident so far, and the verification process is ongoing. Meanwhile, an unverified social media post that was linked to a fugitive gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had surfaced online, claiming responsibility for the firing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just last week, a firing incident outside a gym in Delhi’s Pushkar Enclave had made headlines for its link to Randhawa. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle had allegedly opened fire at the premises, as per police. No injuries were reported in this incident. According to the Delhi Police officials, they have verified the ownership structure of the gym, which began operations this February, to investigate whether it operates as a franchise linked to a fitness brand associated with Randhawa. But, the officials haven’t confirmed a direct link between the singer and the incident so far, and the verification process is ongoing. Meanwhile, an unverified social media post that was linked to a fugitive gangster associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had surfaced online, claiming responsibility for the firing. {{/usCountry}}

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Before that, the singer was also in news for becoming the first mainstream Indian artiste to officially collaborate in the K-pop universe by teaming up with the Billboard-topping global K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM. That’s when Randhawa had featured on the official global remix of their single BOOMPALA.

What makes Punjabi charm click?

Randhawa remains one of the top five most-streamed Punjabi artistes internationally. In his legacy of 13 years, he has already secured over 40 global chart appearances and performed electrifying live sets across more than 15 countries. Among his major Western crossovers are his collaborations with international artistes such as Pitbull, Rick Ross, French Montana and The Chainsmokers. While the Warner Music India project, which blends Latin-house beats with sharp K-pop choreography and Randhawa’s Punjabi-pop styling, is already the talking point among his fans on the internet. If Randhawa’s fashion week debut is to be counted then it will cap off an extraordinary month of milestones for the music artiste.

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Last year, rapper Badshah was at the Amiri Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week that was held at the iconic Le Carreau Du Temple. Present for American fashion designer Mike Amiri, he had flaunted a tailored black beaded blazer and flared trousers. The 40-year-old’s outfit blended sophistication with modern flair with the intricate beading adding a rich texture and subtle shimmer while highlighting the craftsmanship behind the ensemble.

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