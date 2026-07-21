TXT's YEONJUN may have just given summer its official beat to cool off with the upbeat, funky single "Ice Cream." The title track from his second mini album, No Labels: Part 02, has struck the right notes with its stylish choreography and moody vibe -- and reportedly sparked a surge in ice cream sales across South Korea in the bargain.

Exclusive | YEONJUN on No Labels 02, his creative process, and wanting to meet fans in India

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Released on July 10, the album sold 738,072 copies in its first week, making YEONJUN the year's highest-selling soloist and surpassing the first-week sales of his debut solo effort, No Labels: Part 01, released in November 2025. In an exclusive interview with HT City, YEONJUN admits the pressure has eased a little.

Letting Go of the Pressure

"Compared to when I was preparing for PART 01, I feel like I've been able to let go of some pressure and approach things more comfortably. I realized that I show my best on stage when I'm not holding onto that pressure too tightly. Now, the excitement of seeing MOA (official TXT fandom) again feels bigger than the nerves."

Across the album's six tracks, YEONJUN played a hands-on role in the creative process, contributing to songwriting, composition and choreography. Blending diverse genres including rap rock, funk rock, R&B, pop and alternative hip hop, he describes the No Labels series as a candid, untethered expression of himself.

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{{^usCountry}} "Just like the last album, I wanted to showcase myself as someone who's still figuring things out as an artist. I stayed actively involved, especially in the choreography for 'Ice Cream,' and tried a lot of new things across the tracks. When writing the lyrics for 'Long Way Long Ride,' I tried to make the song reflect my own experiences more and even included my own name." Going Solo, Staying Honest {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Just like the last album, I wanted to showcase myself as someone who's still figuring things out as an artist. I stayed actively involved, especially in the choreography for 'Ice Cream,' and tried a lot of new things across the tracks. When writing the lyrics for 'Long Way Long Ride,' I tried to make the song reflect my own experiences more and even included my own name." Going Solo, Staying Honest {{/usCountry}}

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One of the first members of the popular quintet TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) to pursue a solo career alongside group activities, the 26-year-old singer has earned a reputation as one of K-pop's most versatile performers. He says working solo has given him the freedom to reflect his own tastes more directly, making his music feel more personal.

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"I think what defines me the most is honesty. For this album, I tried to show a more natural side of myself, whether through the visuals or performance. That process made me realize that I had been putting myself into certain frames without noticing. PART 02 is about stepping outside of that, and I think that helped me grow."

K-pop and Its Devoted Fandom

Since their debut in 2019, TXT's relatable coming-of-age concepts and distinctive genre-blending sound have earned them top spots on global charts. With K-pop becoming a multibillion-dollar global phenomenon, it has proved that music knows no borders -- and for YEONJUN, that devotion is exactly what powers it. He believes K-pop's global success stems from the close bond artists share with their fans.

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"I think it's driven by how we can always communicate with our fans wherever we are, no matter what language we speak. Whenever I miss MOA, I can just start a live stream or send them messages to share a part of my day. Those small, everyday interactions build up over time, and I think that's what makes the connection feel real."

India on the Wish List

As India becomes an increasingly popular destination for K-pop acts, with more names headlining shows and festivals around the country , YEONJUN says it's firmly on his wish list too.

"I'd love to visit and meet fans in India if I get the chance. Whether as a solo artist or with the group, I hope I can connect with fans in more places moving forward."

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